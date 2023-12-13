'No longer a sport for the old,' says Kenya's number one lawn bowler

Lawn bowling is not a popular sport in Kenya. How did you get into it?

I started bowling in October 2019. I was curious to learn the game after I saw people at my work place at Ruiru Sports Club play. I told myself I could also play the sport so I went to the Green Master Gabriel Karimi and talked to him. I started training immediately but later that year, I stopped bowling because it was difficult to juggle between work and the sport. But, the captain in charge, Charles Mathenge, noticed and asked why I had stopped playing. He gave me a lot of encouragement, and I decided to return to the sport. Since then, my home club, Ruiru Sports Club, has been really supportive in terms of finances, motivation and allowing me to represent the club in competitions. In primary and high school, before taking up bowling, I used to play volleyball, but just for fun.



What specific challenges have you encountered in bowling?

The biggest challenge was juggling between working and training. This one is an expensive sport. However, I was lucky that lawyer Martin Nyaga Njeru gave me woods (bowling balls) worth Sh73,000. These have really been helpful to my growth in this sport. Bowling is expensive because for you to join, you must be a member or signed by a member of the seven bowling arenas we have in Kenya – Karen Country Club, Nairobi Club, Ruiru Sports Club, Limuru Country, Njoro Country Club, Mombasa Sports Club and Muthaiga Sports Club.



As Kenya’s top bowler, what does it take to get to the top?

Nothing other than determination, discipline and commitment.



Has bowling shaped your life in any way?

It has enabled me to travel outside the country for international competitions where I have interacted with different people from different races and learned to appreciate the difference in culture. Bowling has also made me a more focused and more disciplined person.

Bowling also keeps me fit. It helps you exercise lower body muscles because you walk a lot. You can cover between 10 and 20 kilometres on the bowling green while training or even during competitions. I love it because you also get to socialise a lot too.



Can a bowler in Kenya live comfortably off the game?

No. Bowling doesn’t pay. The sport still depends a lot on support from the government and the federation. You can only earn an allowance if you get the chance to represent the country in international competitions. Local tournaments only offer trophies and medals. Thankfully, with the allowances I received from various international competitions, I have been able to clear a huge bank loan my mum had borrowed, which was giving us nightmares.



Who do you look up to in bowling and sports in general?

I have two role models. One is bowler Cephas Kimwaki, the one I beat to become the number one bowler in Kenya. He has been to Europe, Australia and many African countries for bowling championships because he is very talented. National, African and Commonwealth Games 100 metres champion Ferdinand Omanyala is my other role model. He is a humble person. I met him at Kasarani Sportsview hotel during an athletes’ forum just before I won the title last month. He advised me to put God first in whatever I do, to never give up no matter what, and that it can take long to succeed.



What is your vision?

To play bowling regularly in international competitions. I also dream of having my own academy one day and becoming a coach, so that I can train the young generation on how to play.



Lawn bowling is considered by some as a sport for the old…

I don’t agree with that perspective. I think it used to be a sport for old people, but not now. It is now embraced by people from all ages. Anyone can compete and enjoy this sport regardless of their age.



Your highest and lowest moments in bowling?

Becoming Kenya One is the moment I’ll cherish for a long time in my career. My lowest moment was when we arrived in Australia late for the World Outdoor Bowls Championship and therefore missed the event. We just could not get the air tickets from the government on time. The competition was already underway when we arrived there.

I want to become a bowler, what advice would you give me?

First, you have to have the passion for the game. There aren’t so many bowling greens in Kenya, so you also have to live near one of them. You will be required to buy your own equipment which include a set of bowls (four woods) costing between Sh40,000 and Sh80,000) or borrow. Remember the balls expire after 10 years, so you have to replace them.



Lastly, what else do you do in life?

I work at Ruiru Sports Club in the Maintenance department. I’m also a deejay playing country and rhumba music, and a boda boda rider here at the club.