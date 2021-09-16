Kicking open the door to success, Taekwondo style

Photo credit: Pool
By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  •  Faith Ogallo, 27, was eliminated from the Tokyo Olympics in July after going down 13-0 to Serbia's Mandic Milica in the 67kg category round of 16.


  •  The Serbian bossed Ogallo in the contest to emerge the winner at the Makuhari Messe Hall in Tokyo.


  •  Ogallo was making her debut at the Games after a sensational run in the 2019 African Games in Morocco where she won bronze.

1. How did you get into taekwondo?

