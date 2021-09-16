Kicking open the door to success, Taekwondo style

1. How did you get into taekwondo?

It all started in 2018 at Kibabii University after I was recruited from the basketball team by coach Jack Otieno and games tutor Tom Amwanzo. I walked into training on the first day and just fell in love with the sport. It was a different experience but I loved the challenge and took it very seriously. It wasn’t easy, but once you accept that getting knocked down is part of the game, you begin to enjoy it.

2. Are there any lessons you picked from your Olympics debut?

The opportunity gave me a chance to meet with world class athletes. It was a great learning experience for me as this was my first time at the Olympics. From them, I learnt that success in the Olympics and any world class event takes years to achieve. It also takes strict discipline and a lot of practice. It is also good to note that to achieve at the highest level, one has to have an indomitable spirit.

I am now working with my coach to find ways of getting more exposure internationally to boost my experience in the game. Getting a training camp abroad would definitely add value to my career. Also, I plan to compete in more international tournaments so that I can improve my ranking, just like Bianca of Great Britain and Milica Mandic, who are ranked position one and three respectively. I am currently placed in position 28 in the world.

4. You entered into partnership with Muthurwa Primary School, how is that going so far?

The project is on although we are experiencing challenges with insufficient funding. Despite that, we remain committed to improving the school environment for pupils in Muthurwa. I am excited that so far, we have started a gardening club that is attracting more children every month. Also, the process of erecting a fence around the playing field is ongoing, to keep the garbage and sewage nearby from flowing into the school. I know it won’t happen overnight but I will continue to champion for environmental conservation to prevent global warming and climate change.