How to navigate a case of silent promotion

In many workplaces, one problem persists—silent promotion. This is a situation whereby your boss requests that you take on more duties, such as leading a team, without offering additional compensation or recognition.

According to Job Sage, an employer review website, 78 per cent of more than 1,000 employees interviewed reported receiving an increase in workload without a pay rise while 67 per cent had additional work after a co-worker left the company.

Quiet promotions can lead to burnout, decreased job satisfaction, and loss of morale. Here is how to spot the signs of a quiet promotion. If you find that you are being asked by your boss to take on work above your position, being assigned more work than others with the same job title, and absorbing the work from a coworker who has left the company. On this last point, it is important to figure out if it is episodic or ongoing. Feeling manipulated or taken advantage of in a workplace setting is also another sign of a silent promotion. So, how do you avoid it?



Communicate your expectations

It is very common for staff to complain among themselves when this happens, but not to the boss. But, in most cases, your colleagues could also be experiencing the same in their departments and are unable to offer solid advice. When faced with additional tasks, discuss the scope of your new tasks with your boss, the impact on your workload, and how they align with your career growth. While at it, negotiate for recognition and rewards that correspond with the additional work you will be doing. This could include a title change, a raise, or other benefits.



Seek a mentor

Because quiet promotion is quite prevalent in many organisations, it is possible that your senior colleagues faced the same at one point in their careers. One possible way to solve the challenge is to seek guidance from those who have a deep understanding of the organisation’s dynamics and successfully navigated similar challenges. Their advice can help you develop a proper strategy for addressing the issue and most importantly, get your concerns heard by the right people.



Manage your workload

Keep track of your responsibilities and discuss them with your boss. This will ensure that you are not taking too much work. Further, be mindful of when you are being asked to take on additional projects and assess whether you have the capacity to do so.