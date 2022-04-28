For the love of country – and the money too

Getting nominated for the two most prestigious sports awards in Kenya is no mean feat. Yet at just 28, marathon queen Ruth Chepng’etich has been a nominee in both the Sports Personality of the Year Awards (Soya) and the Sports Journalist Association of Kenya Sports Personality of the Month awards.

Her star has risen admirably since she took up athletics eight years ago.

“When you are determined, disciplined and focused in what you are doing, there is nothing that can stop you from winning awards like these,” Ruth said after being named the SJAK sports personality for the month of March.

Her athletics career took off after she had tried her hand in almost every sports discipline on offer at Sigowet Primary school and Momoniat Secondary school.

“I started running while in primary school but that is not the only sport I tried. I was also a footballer, netballer and a handballer, and had tried long jumping and sprinting too. I took up athletics seriously after high school in 2014,” she says.

Ruth got inspired to concentrate on long distance running after seeing the great works of renowned Kenyan runners like Catherine Ndereba, Vivian Cheruiyot and Faith Kipyegon who had won medals at the Olympics and World Championships.

“I told myself that one day, I would be like them. I am so glad that I have now reached where they are,” says Ruth who has won six of her last eight marathon races.

Her most difficult moment was at the 2020 Olympic Games held in Japan last year. During the marathon race held in Sapporo, Ruth dropped out at the 30-kilometre mark.

“I was not feeling well. I had a leg injury and I had just recovered from Covid-19. It was the most difficult race I have ever run,” says Ruth, who in February this year was snapped up by Kenya Prisons and is currently undergoing a nine-month course at the Prisons Staff Training College.

She says she was deeply saddened by news of the murder of Kenyan-Bahraini runner Damaris Muthee last week in Iten, and urges all Kenyan athletes to play their part in ending gender-based violence.

“This trend is now becoming very scary. We should not be killing one another. I no longer feel safe as a woman and neither do my team mates. Let us end gender-based violence so that we can all live without fear. Damaris’s death really shocked me because she was an athlete like me. It brought back memories of the murders of Agnes Jebet and Edith Muthoni last year,” says Ruth, whose training base is in Ngong.

That aside, Ruth hopes to defend her world title in July this year, and has been included in the national team that will compete at the World Athletics Championships to be held in Oregon, USA.

She urges athletes to invest their monies while they are still active.