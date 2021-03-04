Best strategies to boost your visibility at the workplace

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  LILYS NJERU

What you need to know:

  • For instance, if you notice that the water dispensers always seem to be empty and the water bottles rarely replaced, seek to find out what the problem is, and then craft a practical solution.


  • By doing that, you may make your contribution to the company more visible. However, ensure that the extra task doesn’t affect your own performance.

BY LILYS NJERU

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.