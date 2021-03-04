Best strategies to boost your visibility at the workplace

BY LILYS NJERU

One way of staying ahead in your career is by ensuring your work is being noticed by the right people, says Edna Semeti, a HR professional and founder of ZinduaKaria. “The right people in this case are those that can help you advance your career goals by giving you opportunities and high ratings during appraisals. They are your immediate supervisors and managers at work,” she offers. Visibility will sheds light on your abilities, strengths and talents, and can pave way for additional responsibilities, which in turn can lead to recognition and rewards like a promotion, a good bonus or increased salary.

Being visible at work means that you are viewed as an asset at the organisation. As such, you may be invited to decision making tables, which could be a great way for you to pick some sound leadership skills. Here’s how to increase your visibility.

Build Good Interactions

Because we have different personalities, you will need to frequently practice emotional intelligence. For instance, rather than react to criticism, find ways to build your resilience, improve your output and communicate effectively.

Take Initiative

If there is something that needs to be done – a report, a call to a potential client or a document to be edited – and your supervisor is yet to assign someone to do it, don’t wait until you are asked. If you can perform the task, take initiative and ask if you can take it up. For instance, if you notice that the water dispensers always seem to be empty and the water bottles rarely replaced, seek to find out what the problem is, and then craft a practical solution. By doing that, you may make your contribution to the company more visible. However, ensure that the extra task doesn’t affect your own performance.

Be Confident

Do not be afraid to take up new responsibilities. Often, opportunities for growth are disguised as unfamiliar tasks. You could be working on a project where they need extra support and you have the time but not the skill. Volunteer to take up the task and learn the new skill. It might give you an edge in future when applying for other jobs or promotion.