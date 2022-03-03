A day in the life of an AI enthusiast

If all had gone according to plan, Fatuma Haghe Adan would be in an office somewhere crunching financial reports. However, fate had other ideas. Hers has been an accelerated growth arc that has seen her scale unimaginable heights. Fatuma is a senior project manager at Sama, Kenya – an Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data annotation firm.

Her role entails leading a team of about 600 team leaders, quality analysts and project managers in managing computer vision programmes at the company. She is the youngest of seven project managers at Sama.

“Throughout my career, I have grown tremendously. It is not something I expected, it is Allah’s doing. I have worked in the software development arena, in social impact assessment and now as an AI practitioner,” she says.

Computer vision projects are about analysing images, video and audio data, including object recognition, image classification, and video narrations to interpret and come up with models for artificial intelligence commands. These commands can then be fed onto smartphones, self-driving cars, or even virtual reality glasses to give them ability to function.

But Fatuma never even dreamed of being in this field. She didn’t even know it existed. She was raised by a single parent in a humble home in Eastleigh, and for her, even finishing school was a dream too big. “I never dreamed of being anything or anybody. I was just focused on surviving and finishing school,” she recalls.

Her journey started at Strathmore University where she was pursuing a certified public accountant (CPA) course as a part time student. One year in, she dropped the course as she found it boring. She wanted to try her hands in the field of information technology.

“I realised the university offered a Bachelor’s degree in Business Information Technology, and I was interested in it. I applied for a transfer and once I began classes, I confirmed that IT was where my passion lay.”

That was in 2010, and the 31-year-old has never looked back. She graduated with First Class honours. “I was an evening student, working during the day to fund my studies. I was also a mother but it all fitted easily in my schedule because I enjoyed the course. Innovations come easy for me,” she says.

In 2013, as a third year student, Fatuma was among 100 university students selected by SAP Africa, the world’s largest supplier of business applications, to be part of a capacity building programme dubbed Skills for Africa. she was later retained to work with SAP as a management trainee.

She rose to the position of Project Management Associate Manager after four years. Her role was to manage projects in Kenya, Angola and South Africa. In Kenya, SAP’s clients included Kenya Power, KenGen and Kenya Ports Authority.

Unfortunately, in 2020, after the advent of coronavirus pandemic, SAP downsized and Fatuma was among employees let go by the firm. Luckily, her previous employer, Sama, came knocking and she was appointed Senior Project Manager. Her new role involved overseeing a portfolio of computer visions programmes at the firm.

“Imagine you are building a self-drive car. It needs intelligence to function. The car needs to know the roads, directions, traffic light interpretations, have awareness of objects near it and so on. This requires artificial intelligence.

“AI is the future and it is already being used in areas such as banking. In other fields like Tesla, Xboxes and gaming, AI is used on a larger scale. There are things you cannot ignore, and AI is one of them. You either adapt or be rendered obsolete.”

She advises the young people to explore tech beyond social media and take advantage of opportunities available in the field.

Her satisfaction comes from seeing her work having a positive impact in the society. In December last year, she was named Young Professional of the Year during the National Project Management Excellence Awards. This was in recognition of the role she plays in leading the adoption of project management standards, practice, and ethics at Sama.

“I have a Red Furry personality which means I like taking the lead and getting things done. Leadership is my purpose in life and that is why I have enjoyed all the leadership roles I have held,” says Fatuma, who holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Nairobi.