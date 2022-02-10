5 tips on how to moonlight like a pro

In this period of economic difficulty exacerbated by the pandemic, many find themselves with little spending cash at their disposal. Never before has holding an extra job been more tempting. But, a side hustle comes with a new challenge – how to balance your time and effort between two or more jobs. Here are a few tips of how to moonlight like a pro.

Keep it under wraps

Neither your colleagues nor your bosses should know that you’ve taken up another job unless your contract allows for such an arrangement. Letting them know of your second income stream would be detrimental to your reputation and loyalty to your primary employer, and your allegiance will be questionable henceforth. It could also pose a potential threat of competition to your employer.

Properly manage your time

Good time management is a crucial aspect of moonlighting. Remember to allocate equal and rational spells of time for both jobs. Otherwise, as is characteristic of serving two masters simultaneously, one venture could be neglected. It is advisable to create adequate time to avoid overlapping of work and clash of interests.

Focus on one at a time

Whenever you are moonlighting, be aware that paying proper attention and focus to the respective jobs is important. Neglecting one job or paying too much attention to another will work against you. Also, working on both jobs simultaneously is a recipe for burnout, and will lead to failure in both in the long run.

Asses your priorities

When starting out, it is important to acknowledge just how much you need your primary job since, in most instances, it serves as a permanent source of income and a major source of financial stability. Take small steps as you wade into the moonlighting waters. Evaluate your priorities before taking the gamble because jeopardising a permanent job for a temporary one is disastrous. Evaluate the degree to which moonlighting would interfere with your other job before signing up for it.