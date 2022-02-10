5 tips on how to moonlight like a pro

By  DANIEL OGETTA

What you need to know:

  • When starting out, it is important to acknowledge just how much you need your primary job since, in most instances, it serves as a permanent source of income and a major source of financial stability.


  • Take small steps as you wade into the moonlighting waters. Evaluate your priorities before taking the gamble because jeopardising a permanent job for a temporary one is disastrous.


  • Evaluate the degree to which moonlighting would interfere with your other job before signing up for it. 

In this period of economic difficulty exacerbated by the pandemic, many find themselves with little spending cash at their disposal. Never before has holding an extra job been more tempting. But, a side hustle comes with a new challenge – how to balance your time and effort between two or more jobs. Here are a few tips of how to moonlight like a pro. 

