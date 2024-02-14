5 skills that will make your more marketable

In a few years, the choice of careers to pursue or businesses to invest in will be shaped by the technological trends of the day. If you pay attention to the direction the technology ship is sailing, you will discover that the market disruptors are likely to be tech-based industries. Here is a look at some industries that could control the future.

Internet of things

Back in the day, cyber cafes were popular as hubs for internet access and browsing. Then mobile phone technology evolved and brought connectivity to the palm of our hands. But now, things are rapidly changing. Scientists project that in coming years, everything we use both indoors and outdoors will be on the internet – from fridges, power supply, washing machines and even security systems. Investing in knowledge of networks, data, communication and software will be the new frontier. Every industry including the manufacturing and construction realms will need specialists for internet-based mechanisms in order to stay relevant.

Artificial intelligence

Are you aware that tech giants like Google and Facebook study your behaviours and preferences? Machines are now acquiring human-like intelligence. We are closer to working with robots, riding in self-driving cars, reading books authored by machines and listening to music created by the same. Computer scientists and psychologists will be in high demand in the near future.

Cyber security

The more the world becomes dependent on computer systems, the greater the possibility of cyber-attacks. Hackers can disable systems, steal classified data, access bank accounts, disable a company’s operating system and even access your personal data. If you’re looking to stay marketable for decades to come, consider being a cyber-security expert.

Virtual reality

Those skilled in simulating certain situations and environments will be in luck as virtual reality grows in popularity. This technology is already being employed by the military to train soldiers in simulated battle situations, in video games, and to offer driving lessons to students without really driving on real roads. Some companies have adopted the technology to train their workers on workplace safety.