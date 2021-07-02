My mission is to promote education among the underprivileged in society

By  James Kahongeh

Nation Media Group

  • When he started the initiative in 2020, his desire was ‘‘to facilitate the consistency of education in underprivileged communities’’ and to promote ‘‘wholesome education that meets the physical, emotional and psychological needs of learners.’’


  • His hope was that this would ultimately empower the beneficiaries economically as well.

American poet Edwin Markham, once said that choices are the hinges of destiny. Out of the abundance of choices in life, we’re often inclined to settle for and commit to some pursuits at the expense of others. To make an impression, it’s only practical to dedicate our time and resources to whatever we’re best gifted in. 

