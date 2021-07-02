My mission is to promote education among the underprivileged in society

American poet Edwin Markham, once said that choices are the hinges of destiny. Out of the abundance of choices in life, we’re often inclined to settle for and commit to some pursuits at the expense of others. To make an impression, it’s only practical to dedicate our time and resources to whatever we’re best gifted in.

Not so for Farouk Sabir. He is a thespian, a poet, an author, teacher and fashionista, and he wears each of these hats with as much swagger as the other.

Farouk has taught at Light Academy in Mombasa and Abrar High School in Eldoret. He also teaches at Young Muslim High School.

The 2018 graduate of Moi University is also the founder of Kumbusha Mwanafunzi, an online campaign that empowers learners on diverse academic and non-academic areas.

Farouk, 24, grew up in what he describes as a conservative family in Mombasa, where he also went to school. In a town where drug abuse and other misdemeanours among the youth are rampant, he says his strict foster parents raised him to be a responsible young adult.

When he started the initiative in 2020, his desire was ‘‘to facilitate the consistency of education in underprivileged communities’’ and to promote ‘‘wholesome education that meets the physical, emotional and psychological needs of learners.’’ His hope was that this would ultimately empower the beneficiaries economically as well.

‘‘Young people need to be exposed to quality education that provokes their curiosity and enables them to use it for self-development,” says Farouk, adding that talent must be emphasised ‘‘by identifying and developing it from early on.’’

From the time he joined school, Farouk had two home tutors whose support allowed him to excel in his studies. He says this experience fueled his desire to help underprivileged learners.

‘‘Few families in Kenya can afford this privilege for their children. Many learners, therefore, lack the thrust that I was had, which can bear heavily on their education.’’

Since starting the campaign, Farouk says Kumbusha Mwanafunzi has raised his profile in ways he had never imagined possible. ‘‘The reception has been overwhelming. I visit schools on a regular basis, but most of the engagements take place online.’’

‘‘I’ve been recognised by different like-minded institutions, including Muslim Media, Vijana Network and the Kenyan Kid,’’ he adds.

He has also been across the country to give talks to students and young people alike.

‘‘Individuals and private and public institutions have approached me seeking collaborations in the area of academic support to school children. Engagements with the initiative on social media have been very encouraging.’’

On plans for the future, Farouk says he hopes to attain national coverage in five years. ‘‘I see myself working with partners such as schools, the government, corporates and NGOs. I hope to inspire a paradigm shift where parents will be central to the education of their children, and involved in all ways.’’

To nurture confidence, aggressiveness and a go-getter attitude among children is to hand them the ticket to a fearless future, Farouk says.

He adds: ‘‘My desire is to give guidance to our children to help them see and understand the purpose of life and their careers through both formal and informal education.’’

The initiative, he says, has made him understand better the place of a teacher in the lives of learners. A teacher’s primary responsibility, he notes, is that of motivator alongside imparting academic knowledge.

‘‘Motivation is a powerful tool that changes young people’s outlook in life. It allows children to be self-aware and to inspire ambitions without boundaries,’’ he says, noting that motivating children lays the groundwork for a confident approach to life.

He admits, however, that dealing with adolescents is a delicate affair.

‘‘I mostly handle children aged between 14 and 18, which is a sensitive group. It requires a lot of patience and wisdom. To guide them in the right direction, you must be a disciplined person whose integrity is beyond reproach.’’

Farouk argues that positive values are as important in the life of schoolchildren as education. ‘‘Habits, good or bad, that students pick up now will reflect in their future and the future of this country too. That said, we have a responsibility to shape those habits now.’’

Thespian, fashionista, writer and teacher. How do all these fit together? Farouk says balance between the different pursuits is key.

He explains: ‘‘Each aspect of my life plays a part in my work. They complement rather than compromise each other. As a teacher, I understand learners better. I use fashion to inspire others. Poetry helps to pass the message.’’

The teacher believes the area of guidance and development of practical skills needs the most attention, arguing that a solid foundation allows learners to make sound choices in school and later in life, while skills make them independent.

‘‘It is important to employ all the education approaches to deliver knowledge to our children. Whatever works. We must also debunk the notion that you only learn in school. This country must embrace informal education as much as formal education.’’