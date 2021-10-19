My Hustle: 'Mutura' was my ticket to financial freedom

Shadrack Kinyuru at his mutura station in Kasarani, Nairobi. 

Photo credit: Hillary Anekea
By  Hillary Anekea

Broadcast journalist and writer

What you need to know:

  • Shaddy, as he is commonly referred to on the dusty streets of Nairobi’s Sunton Estate, is a mutura seller. Mutura, also known as African sausage, is a popular roasted delicacy made from cow, goat, or lamb intestines stuffed with a mixture of minced meat, tripe, cooled blood, onions, pepper, and salt.
  • At first sight, Shaddy would strike you as an ordinary mutura seller trying to earn his daily bread.

Shadrack Kinyuru has fielded life’s curveballs with amazing grace and a positive attitude, which have got him where he is today.

