My bosses weren’t ready for my ideas, so I went out on my own

By  DAISY OKOTI

What you need to know:

  • There is a need-matching process that starts the moment you submit your CV and ends when you get hired and retained.


  • It is upon the jobseeker to present the best set of qualities that match the opportunity at hand. The surveys we’ve conducted indicate that most job seekers think getting a job is a matter of luck, or that employers take pity on some candidates.


  • Yet it is about a candidate showcasing his or her suitability for the role, the company and the industry.

Sophy Mwale is the Founder and CEO, Emploi Africa. Her company focuses on streamlining talent acquisition, assessment and management for growing companies. As an authority in technology-based HR solutions in Africa, Sophie takes pride in providing solutions not just to job seekers, but also to employers’ hiring needs. She is an entrepreneur, management consultant and career coach. Sophy is also a Steering Committee Member at the Embassy of France in Kenya and an Alibaba Business School, Efounders Fellow.

