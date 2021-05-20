My bosses weren’t ready for my ideas, so I went out on my own

Sophy Mwale is the Founder and CEO, Emploi Africa. Her company focuses on streamlining talent acquisition, assessment and management for growing companies. As an authority in technology-based HR solutions in Africa, Sophie takes pride in providing solutions not just to job seekers, but also to employers’ hiring needs. She is an entrepreneur, management consultant and career coach. Sophy is also a Steering Committee Member at the Embassy of France in Kenya and an Alibaba Business School, Efounders Fellow.

Why did you leave employment to run your own business?

I worked in the corporate space for eight years before I got into entrepreneurship. While in corporate HR, I witnessed a gap in terms of customer needs and felt that we needed to offer more services. The idea I had in mind was, however, not within the scope of my employers at the time. I was also young and expected my organisation to handle all problems. This gap became extremely pronounced in the last three years of my employment phase. I knew we needed better solutions especially for SMEs, to help them better manage their recruitment processes and their staff. My employers did not have the mandate to roll out the kinds of solutions I had in mind so I decided to take it up myself.

Is being an employee that much different from being a business owner?

The most significant distinction is the extent of risk you take as a business owner. As a business person, you are never sure whether your idea will work on not. You also take up political and environmental risks. As an employee you don't have to worry about these. Another difference is on decision-making. As an employer, you have a bigger responsibility to steer the company in the right direction. Your employees look up to you for guidance and the clients also expect you to provide the necessary solutions.

If you had a magic wand, what would you change in HR management field in Kenya today?

I would ensure that companies have a bigger budget to handle HR issues because employees are the engine that run companies. I would also want more employers to understand the significance of having an efficient and productive HR body and how that contributes to achieving the vision of the organisation.

What do you wish job seekers understood about recruitment processes?

The science behind recruitment. There is a need-matching process that starts the moment you submit your CV and ends when you get hired and retained. It is upon the jobseeker to present the best set of qualities that match the opportunity at hand. The surveys we’ve conducted indicate that most job seekers think getting a job is a matter of luck, or that employers take pity on some candidates. Yet it is about a candidate showcasing his or her suitability for the role, the company and the industry.

What do you think is a unique feature in Kenya’s job market that job seekers can tap into?

Kenya is a regional tech hub which means we have more opportunities in tech and entrepreneurship that Kenyan jobseekers need to align themselves with. Additionally, Kenya is one of the top recognised business hubs on the continent, besides Nigeria and South Africa. We attract a lot of foreign investment. It will work for us if we create value and performance driven work ethic so that we retain most of the available and emerging jobs within the local market.

What advice would you give to a young person seeking to transition from employment to entrepreneurship?

If someone has an opportunity to get employed, go for that first. It is important to understand the intricacies of running a business from the onset. Otherwise, you will be forced to understand these dynamics when you have already started your business and are using your own capital. That is why many businesses fail.

Not many people have enough capital to carry them through the ups and downs of the learning process. When you are employed, you are being paid to learn how to conduct business and to network and create contacts. When employed, you have a chance to build interpersonal, leadership, negotiation and business skills which will be valuable when you venture into business.

Secondly, I would advise aspiring entrepreneurs to be driven more by the value they plan to offer as opposed to the money they want to make because if it is value-driven, the business will be more sustainable. Third, they need to have done enough research to get a better understanding of the space they want to move into.

What are the greatest lessons you learned from your first job?

How you sell your idea is as important as how you come up with the idea. How much buy-in can you get from your colleague for anything you come up with? It is important to learn to communicate effectively. Secondly, building your leadership skills is key for growth. In some environments, your leadership and soft skills are more important than your technical abilities. Employers know that they can teach technical skills but they cannot teach the soft skills.

Would you say our graduates are generally employable?

Yes, to some extent. However, there is a huge gap where soft skills are concerned, and this runs beyond the school curriculum. Building soft skills begins from how we raise our children and how we interact with each other as a society, and that is then carried to the school and work environment. Blaming the school curriculum is easy. Soft skills affect one's attitude towards their job, their employer and their colleagues. It affects their willingness and ability to learn, and has a bearing on whether they are able to make good decisions or not, as well as how stable they are in their roles.

How do you unwind?

I watch cartoons with my daughters.

What is your favourite memory from your university days?

What stands out for me was the intensity of my days. I was working, studying and doing business at the same time. There was also a bit of partying, which was fun. This helped me build physical and mental resilience and prepared me for failure and disappointment. If you started doing business in school and encountered failure, jumping onto something else will strengthen you mentally and physically.