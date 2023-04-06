Movie star Salma Hayek in drive to empower girls

World-renowned film producer, director, actor and activist Salma Hayek Pinault has pledged to partner with Girl Effect, an international non-profit, on an initiative to empower girls in Kenya.

Ms Hayek and Girl Effect CEO Jessica Posner Odede will launch programmes to bring more girls into technology-oriented fields.

During a working tour of the country this week, Ms Pinault met Council of Governors chairperson Anne Waiguru and Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha, alongside a host of notable figures in business, politics, and civil society.

“It was an honour to participate ... in a very inspiring conversation for the future of girls,” said Ms Pinault. She joined a co-creation workshop to design a new digital health programme with and for young Kenyan women.

The trip to Kenya was part of a wider visit to Girl Effect programmes across Africa including in South Africa and Ethiopia a. Girl Effect inspires and equips girls in Africa and Asia to make life-changing choices for their health, education and livelihood.

By offering positive role models and normalising “taboo” subjects, Girl Effect supports girls to navigate the choices they face as teenagers.

Ms Odede stressed the need to have concerted efforts to create opportunities for girls to enable them to prosper in life.