Move over Gen Z and Alpha as 2025 welcomes Generation Beta

As the world ushered in 2025, it was also opening doors to a new generation—Generation Beta.

After the Baby Boomers (1946-1964); Generation X (1965-1980); Millennials (1981-1996); Generation Z (1997-2012); Generation Alpha (2013-2024), the new kids on the block are Generation Beta (2025-2039).

In Kenya, attention to the different generations was highlighted at the height of youth-led protests in June last year that were largely led by Gen Z, who seem to be experiencing a political and civic reawakening.

The generational demarcations are not a uniform convention, but humanity appears to be leaning towards the classification of social researcher and demographer Mark McCrindle, who coined the term Generation Alpha (and subsequently Beta). He is the brains behind McCrindle Research, an Australia-based data firm.

Should the world align to that format, the generations will be named using the Greek alphabet, starting from Alpha. Thus, the next generation after Beta will be Gamma, then Delta, and so on.

Analyses from across the world explain the uniqueness of Gen Beta and its significance to mankind. Chief among them is that they are born in a world where artificial intelligence (AI) is heavily in use. McCrindle Research states on its website: “For Generation Beta, the digital and physical worlds will be seamless. While Generation Alpha has experienced the rise of smart technology and artificial intelligence, Generation Beta will live in an era where AI and automation are fully embedded in everyday life—from education and workplaces to healthcare and entertainment.”

It adds: “They will likely be the first generation to experience autonomous transportation at scale, wearable health technologies, and immersive virtual environments as standard aspects of daily life. Their formative years will be marked by a greater emphasis on personalisation. AI algorithms will tailor their learning, shopping and social interactions in ways we can only begin to imagine today.”

NBC News notes that Generation Beta will also “likely grow up with climate change as a dire reality with more direct consequences on their lives”.

Forbes writes that the generation is likely to have different food tastes and choices.

“Tech revolution could redefine how Beta kids learn about food. Imagine AI helping children discover the history of a dish or teaching them how to grow vegetables in a smart garden. While we can’t know how Beta will embrace or transform these innovations, their exposure to this technology from day one will set the stage for a new chapter in how we think about food,” says the publication.

According to McCrindle Research, another unique fact about Generation Beta is that they will make up 16 per cent of the global population by 2035.