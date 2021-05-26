Minicheps, leader of the tiny figure revolution

“We are here already?” I remember asking myself that question sometime last month. A renowned leader had posted one of my miniature pictures on Twitter. I was so elated that I took a screenshot as a memento,” offers Catherine Jepkemboi, a miniaturist.

The world of tiny things is fast gaining popularity on social media, with visual artists and sculptors making tiny objects to entertain, market their craft and make money.

Catherine, alias Minicheps, is a miniaturist who creates tiny photos of herself and objects in various situations or doing various things. She will be posing on top of a matchbox in one instance and sitting next to a carton in another, to show that she is thinking outside the box.

Catherine Jepkemboi,25, alias Minicheps is a visual artist who creates miniature pictures of herself and other objects.

Photo credit: Pool

“I make myself small hence the name “mini”. Cheps is derived from my name Jepkemboi, which means I was born at night. My intention with this type of art is to capture the Kenyan culture in a witty way and to explore the spark of being alive.” Her work is an invitation to feel, smile and share happiness.

Without disclosing much about the process of creating the miniature pictures, Minicheps shares that she produces at least two photos every week and has so far made more than 60 miniature pictures. The first stage involves brainstorming with her husband, Meshack Korir, who is two years her elder, and her greatest supporter. “I only make two a week because it takes time to process even one. Also, I don’t have the best lighting equipment, and the weather can sometimes be a deterrent, “she offers.

Minicheps started in 2019. Her initial plan, however, was to take random photos of herself and nature and post them on Instagram.

“My husband, who is a photographer and a creative, dissuaded me. I remember him asking, ‘How different will your photos be from those of other people?’ He suggested this approach, so he is the brain child of Minicheps,” offers the mother of two.

Besides the support she receives from her partner, Catherine also credits her success to her mother. “She lives in Nairobi and whenever I have engagements there, she takes a break from her work to watch the babies,” she offers.

One of the photos created by Catherine Jepkemboi,25, alias Minicheps.



Her work didn’t go viral at once, but since early this year, the art has amazed thousands across the country, attracting more than 100, 000 followers to her page. She has also gained considerable attention from the media and advertising companies.

“Since the year begun, things are really looking up for me. I have so far worked with several companies to market their products and I am currently in talks with others. I would say that my life is gradually changing. My art is growing and people recognise me on the street and some call me by my art name, Minicheps. However, to my family and friends, I remain Cate, and I like that. I don’t want my roots and identity buried in the halls of fame.

One of the photos created by Catherine Jepkemboi,25, alias minicheps.

Photo credit: Pool

When her parents separated years ago, the burden of raising her five siblings lay squarely on her mother. She describes her childhood as a chord made with notes of one challenge after the other. Because of financial constraints, her education was cut short after she sat her KCPE exams.

“My mother didn’t have a stable source of income and sometimes even getting Sh50 to pay for exams was difficult. So, I opted not to further my education so that my siblings could do so. I am the third born in our family,” she says.

Before venturing into miniature photography, Catherine survived on menial jobs. She has worked as a house help, casual labourer and more recently, she sold samosas and doughnuts along the street of Langas estate in Eldoret. “Up until March, I was doing production at night and selling snacks during the day. But, I have decided to take a pause to focus on my babies. One is two years old and the youngest is nine months old. I want to spend more time with my family and to focus on my art. There are people who point at education and say, “Maybe, if I had this academic certificate, I would have succeeded.” I didn’t want to be like those people so I worked on my talent and preached the same gospel to other young people.

The success of her work has given rise to a few imitators and although it partly bothers her, she prefers to view it as a complement. At least other people are appreciating her work. “When others replicate my work, I feel sad, but it also makes me feel good about the quality of my art. And because I have a very loyal and supportive base of fans, I don’t even fight for myself. My supporters do that on my behalf and I totally appreciate it,” she offers.

Catherine is working on a project that will be both a pleasant surprise and a dose of happiness.

“I know that people are going through a lot especially with the Covid-19 pandemic, and my plan is to grow Minicheps so I can continue brightening their days. I draw inspiration from comedians like Churchill and Jalang’o, and I hope to meet them someday.”