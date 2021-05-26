Minicheps, leader of the tiny figure revolution

One of the photos created by Catherine Jepkemboi, 25, alias Minicheps
 

Photo credit: Pool

By  LILYS NJERU

What you need to know:

  • Before venturing into miniature photography, Catherine survived on menial jobs. She has worked as a house help, casual labourer and more recently, she sold samosas and doughnuts along the street of Langas estate in Eldoret.


  • “Up until March, I was doing production at night and selling snacks during the day. But, I have decided to take a pause to focus on my babies.


  • One is two years old and the youngest is nine months old. I want to spend more time with my family and to focus on my art.

“We are here already?” I remember asking myself that question sometime last month. A renowned leader had posted one of my miniature pictures on Twitter. I was so elated that I took a screenshot as a memento,” offers Catherine Jepkemboi, a miniaturist.

