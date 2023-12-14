Maggie Mwende: My journey as content creator working with Samsung 

What started as renovation and decoration of her new home is what has made Maggie Mwende the renowned YouTuber and influencer that she is today.

She speaks about her journey as a creator and her plans for the future.

You have put your hands on a lot of different things. What fuelled you to pursue the different career paths including content creation?

I took a break from practicing law full time in 2017 because I was not comfortable with where I was working. During the break, I got married, moved into our first house. In the process of renovating and decorating our new home, I decided to turn it all into content.

My channel was supposed to be about interior designing and decor but I realised people loved the cleaning parts way more, so I ran with it and people loved it even more.

Just when the channel picked up around 2021, I got a new job - still in the legal field - that I am more into and love.

Was it something in your childhood, or did you just pick that up later in life?

Cleaning, yes, always had the cleanest room in our house. My mum used to even pay me a few coins to clean hers. What I never envisioned was starting a YouTube channel inclined to cleaning content.

What does a typical day look like for you as a YouTube content creator? How do you divide your time between content creation and other responsibilities?

It's not easy balancing content creation and my job. What has really helped me is I don’t do any background prep or set up, I just pick the camera and vlog as I go on my day.

I find it fulfilling and time saving. All my daily to-do list and responsibilities I turn them to content, killing two birds with one stone.

Creating content regularly can be demanding. How do you stay motivated and keep your creative juices flowing?

True, it is demanding. When I miss a Sunday without posting (which occasionally happens) I feel something is amiss. But what keeps me motivated is knowing my content is inspiring and the ideas I pass along to my followers create a big impact. Seeing messages of how my content got people out of bed on their worst days, keeps me moving.

How did you get to work with Samsung?

I have always loved and used the brands of home appliances and phones. Then one day I just received a call from them and to be honest I couldn’t believe it. I kept thinking they probably called the wrong person lol. To work with such a big brand is beyond amazing.

What’s the most fun and also rewarding part of working with the brand outside of earning from it?

Using their top-notch appliances, especially the bespoke washing machine. It has changed my laundry routine for the best. I have also enjoyed using the Samsung SmartThings app feature, which connects all your Samsung appliances to your phone.

It comes in handy, especially when my son hides the TV remote. And he hides it a lot. The app also connects me to my washing machine, I can run a load through my phone from anywhere. Loove it.

Looking to the future, how do you plan to evolve your channel while maintaining a healthy work-life balance

My overall goal for my channel is to keep motivating people to turn their homes to be the most comfortable and clean, living spaces for them and their families. Truly, that’s all I plan for my channel. Maintaining a healthy work-life balance while trying to achieve this, is not easy.

I have found that daily planning (I always have a to-do list on my phone, using the Samsung notes app), eating well, exercising, hydrating goes a long way and I hope to maintain this routine in future.

Finally, how do you define success as a YouTube content creator, and how has this definition changed as you’ve grown in your career?

When I started on YouTube, I thought success was just in numbers, viewership and subscriptions, yes this helps but as I have grown, I now know you become successful when your audience engages, trusts and relates to your content.