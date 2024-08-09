Lyndah Kebati: I am a maximalist because life is too short for dull petals

Lyndah Ashlie Kebati, 28, is a jack of many trades. She is a digital content creator, a fashionista, a plus-size model, and the owner of Mrembo Satisfashion apparel.

I put more emphasis on plus size because it adds some pizzazz to it. You know Big, Bold and Beautiful. That’s how modeling makes me feel.

My flex for being plus-size is the fact that I’ve made so many women feel comfortable in their own skin, shape, and physique. I’m glad that I am positively contributing to improving humanity.

I can’t remember the last time I was bullied on social media. I’ve managed to create a positive environment by not tolerating any negativity. I’ll either put you in your place or block you because why are you consuming content you don’t like?

My dream car is a Range Rover. There’s something about a Range Rover that just screams big girl energy, and I’m here for it.

I love flowers because life is too short for dull petals.

One of my hobbies is reading books. I love reading. Books tend to broaden your perspective on so many things. I enjoy learning and unlearning different things.

Reading while drinking wine in a quiet space is amazing. It's an unmatched feeling. The best way to unwind.

I can’t be put in a box when it comes to fashion. I’m a maximalist. I love colours – being bold, and extra.

One attire I will never wear is low-rise pants. Those aren’t made for me.

I used to believe you can only have one love language, but with the right people, you deserve to experience all five simultaneously. You know, acts of service, receiving gifts, quality time, words of affirmation, and physical touch.

I have heard of a narrative among men that, to date a pulse-size babe, you need to hit the gym seriously. Well, I’ve never experienced that. The men who approach me adore plus-size women. I think everyone has a type, and there are options as well.

Therapy is quite expensive; that's why I love memes. They never fail to make me laugh. I love them, I create them and share them. You can laugh at your traumas.

One thing I wish I enjoyed more is being around people. Most of the time I do it because I have to. Getting to know people is exhausting for me because most people genuinely have ulterior motives. In short, I love being alone.