With the children away, I look forward to a wonderful time with Fiolina!

Following my appeal for anyone ready to host Electina for the month of December, I am happy to report that I have received so many requests from Kenyans of goodwill ready and willing to host the beautiful, hardworking, and disciplined 17-year-old girl.

I received many emails, text, and WhatsApp messages from so many of you – and I thank you for your generous offers.

The only challenge has been knowing the gender of those who offered themselves, having indicated that I needed a female host.

I had requests from names such as Valentine, Christian and Jean, which I couldn’t tell for sure if they were male or female. I broached the subject with Fiolina, the lucky laugh of my enviable life. Of course, I did not tell her the plans I have for us in December.

All I told her was that we needed to ensure that Electina gets comfortable in different environments.

“The girl really struggled to adjust when she went to Form 1, we need to ensure that she can survive anywhere without any problem,” I said. “We will not always be there for her.”

I then added something that upset Fiolina.

“She will soon be married, so it will be important for her to get used to different environments early.”

“Surely, Dre, are you out of your mind?” she asked.

“This is a Form 2 girl, and you already are talking about marriage, are you normal? Shouldn’t we be talking about college before thinking about marriage?”

“It is not what you are thinking dear,” I responded.

“I am so upset with you and will not even allow the girl to leave us as I am not sure what you are planning for, her,” she said.

“I even don’t trust you with the girl, if all you see in her is a potential wife.”

“Fiolina, what is this now?” I asked.

Anyway, we went mute on each other; and knowing how Fiolina operates, I bought beef for the next few days, we were able to speak after three days, or a day after Honda and Sospeter had travelled to Nairobi to visit my brother Pius.

Fiolina had even tried to scuttle this, but Sospeter and Honda would hear none of it.

“Electina can be away but not just to a stranger,” she told me, after we reviewed the names of possible applicants who wanted to host Electina.

“How can I entrust my daughter, sorry, my brother’s daughter – with someone I do not know.”

I agreed with her, but deep down, I could see my December plans crumbling.

It so happened that the next day my colleagues Lena, her bad hair in tow, came to visit us. She has this on and off friendship with Fiolina – one week they are best of friends, the next they are sworn enemies.

I joined them and we enjoyed dinner that Electina had prepared and served us. Lena was very impressed. She told us later that she had wanted to visit her husband in Nakuru with the family but knew she would struggle as her house girl had left.

“I wish I had a girl like Electina, it would have been so easy,” she said.

Fiolina said she was ready to let Electina stay with her, “as long as you do not overwork her.”

Lena promised that Electina would come back a better person.

“There isn’t much work at my place. In fact, most of the time Electina will be studying.”

After Lena and her bad hair, left, we had a conversation with Fiolina. She was still reluctant to release Electina to Lena even though she was the one who had suggested the idea to Lena.

“Are we tired of staying with the children or what? I do not understand the challenge.”

“Nothing really,” I said. “It is good for the children to have different experiences, as we prepare them for the world ahead of them. They will not always be with us.”

“If you don’t want the girls here, I can return them to their father,” she said.

“You have never liked them anyway,” she added and refused to speak about the matter.

That was last Wednesday.

Lena visited us again on Thursday. She now formally asked to be allowed to take Electina with her in Nakuru until January.

Fiolina said that she needed to talk to Electina first. I was not involved in the conversation Fiolina had with Electina, but I hear that Electina at first had refused thinking that she would be travelling with Lena to her rural home. She only accepted when she heard the visit would be to Nakuru.

On Friday, a day before she left, we had a long conversation with her. Let us just say that Fiolina had a long conversation with her. I was just a listener, nodding along.

“Be careful with Lena’s husband, don’t be left with him alone, right?” asked Fiolina.

She went on: “And don’t let him buy you any gift or even ask to take you out for lunch or anything. If he tries to touch you, tell Lena, or call me, right?” she asked again.

Electina had to accept she had heard.

“Also, I hear that Lena has a big son, also be careful with him, right?”

Electina was quarreled if she did not say yes.

“And do not be the type of girl who walks into every neigbours’ houses, you are not a beggar. Also remember your books, try to take time and study, right?”

“And about things like clothes, do not wear any of Lena’s daughters’ clothes unless you are given. In fact, do not even ask for anything, we have packed for you enough, right?

“Yes,” Electina said.

“Baba Electina, do you have anything to say?” she asked me.

I was a little startled as Fiolina had never referred to me as such.

“Electina you are a good girl, keep on being good, safe travel tomorrow,” I said.

“Our girl is going away for a visit and all you say is be a good girl; surely, is that all you can say?” Fiolina confronted me later that night.

“Do you even know our girls well? Electina is not so good, so calling her good will make her not even improve.”

“But you had said everything, what was there for me to add?” I wondered.

Despite Fiolina not talking to me, Electina left yesterday morning to Nakuru.