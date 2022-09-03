Why you could find some things digusting

Our emotions are very powerful. Love, fear, hate or joy, for example. And they include some that we rarely think about. Like disgust. It’s just as universal as all of our other emotions and even has it’s own facial expression. But no one talks about it often.

Disgust is the fear of touching, smelling or eating something repulsive. And if it’s already too late, what makes you want to spit it out. Hence the facial expression: furrowed nose, sneering, open mouth with your tongue pressed forward as if pushing something out of your mouth.

Our feelings of disgust about unwholesome things underlie cultural food taboos such as refusing to eat pork. The feelings are so strong that people will go hungry rather than eat something that disgusts them, even if it’s actually perfectly safe and nutritious.

Ask most people why they think something is disgusting, and they’ll say it’s because it’s dirty or harmful. Like individuals who won’t eat grubs — even though they’re highly nutritious and are eaten all over the world. Others say they won’t eat insects because they touch garbage and stuff. But termites only eat wood and yet many people still refuse them. And just about everyone eats vegetables, which are fertilised with manure. And chickens, despite knowing that they feed on rubbish or worse!

So, are feelings of disgust even rational?

Almost everything that disgusts us has to do with animals, especially carnivores or scavengers. Decaying animals and things like mucus and faeces are especially repugnant. And something disgusting contaminates everything associated with it. So we won’t eat or drink from objects designed to hold waste products, even if they’re new and have never been used.

We don’t seem to feel anything like the same intense revulsions about plants, suggesting that disgust evolved to prevent us from eating infectious animal material.

But somehow, as a result, we only eat a few out of all the animals in creation. And the list of what’s acceptable varies around the world, which implies a learning process. In fact, that’s exactly what’s going on.

Children under two will put just about anything in their mouths, as every parent knows only too well. And they’ll eat whatever they’re offered. But soon after that they start rejecting anything they weren’t given during that learning period.

Who hasn’t been driven nuts by a three-year-old who Is suddenly picky about what he’ll eat?