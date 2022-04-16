Why the unknown achieve more than celebrities

We’re all obsessed with celebrities, but mostly they’re only popular for a while. Much more interesting are people who are successful their entire lives.

They’re often not in the least bit famous, but they do have some interesting things in common. Like most of them aren’t from wealthy families, only about half of them complete college, and they rarely make their fortune doing something spectacularly unique. Instead, it’s their whole approach to life that makes them successful.

One is working hard. Forget get-rich-quick schemes; it’s only hard work that really pays. Because it’s the people who work hardest at what they do best who get all the breaks. There’s also no substitute for skill; so in just about any profession, the top 20 per cent are highly successful. Work hard and build your skills, and you’ll do well.

Successful people are very rarely experts but they all study, read, and ask questions every single day. They’re also constantly looking for ways to apply new ideas to people’s needs, because that’s what leads to new business opportunities.

Arrogant

They listen to lots of different kinds of people and value their opinions. However, they’re not necessarily the life and soul of the party. In fact, many are quiet or even shy.

Celebrities quickly become arrogant and think they’re entitled to their fame. But truly successful people are modest and stay that way. They’re self-reliant, don’t worry about the possibility that they might fail and get on with things.

If something doesn’t work out, they learn from it and do better next time. Success requires action, decisiveness and commitment.

They keep a sense of proportion, are always calm, rarely panic, ask the right questions, and consistently make good decisions. They live in the present, look people in the eye, and enjoy every moment.

They also spot trends and opportunities that others miss, and they’re always the first to respond. But thoughtfully, without any unnecessary haste or over-reaction. They never seem to be rushing around, and yet somehow they get more done than the rest of us put together.

They’re good at assessing risk. Impulsive people under-estimate the uncertainties of their ventures, and rush into foolish projects. Cautious people miss life-changing opportunities. Successful people get the balance just right, and are also prepared for things that might go wrong.

Eye on the ball

They keep their eye on the ball, despite life’s frustrations and distractions. And they’re very self-aware. They understand themselves and are comfortable with the choices they’ve made. They do have regrets, just like the rest of us. But they’ve made peace with their past and are confident about the future.

They’re also strikingly mature people, motivated by wanting to create a better world and to help others. They know what they want and use hard work and discipline to get there.