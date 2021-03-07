Why my jealous colleagues call me Illuminati

Fiolina

Madam Ruth also declared that she would not take my lunch until I came out clear on where my wife was getting money from.

Photo credit: John Nyagah | Nation Media Group

By  Mwalimu Andrew

What you need to know:

  • A few months ago, I would have said that I have amazing colleagues.
  • Accusations would start flying around and even letters would be sent to TSC.

Whoever said misery loves company must have been referring to my colleagues at school. I don’t know about your colleagues, but I want to declare here that I have the meanest, the most wicked, and the most jealous colleagues anyone can ever find. In fact, were it not for the fact that I am a God-fearing, forgiving person, I would never survive in this staffroom — I would have written to TSC long ago asking for a transfer.

