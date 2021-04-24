Why Mwisho wa Lami is no longer a place for me to live

Mwalimu Andrew

My home – My house, my large state-of-the-art bungalow, was one big mess.

Photo credit: John Nyaga | Nation Media Group

By  Mwalimu Andrew

As you all know, I travelled to Kakamega about a month ago with the sole intention of offering my undivided attention and support as Fiolina’s principal consort, while enjoying the trappings and benefits of her well-paying sales job. My plan was not to return to Mwisho wa Lami, until a week after schools reopen —God knows when.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. Remembering Mose Fan Fan of ‘Papa Lolo’ hit song

  2. PRIME Karen Nyamu: I'm not afraid of controversy

  3. Getaways in the locked down zone

  4. Relationships: How to handle minor daily life problems

  5. Staffroom Diary: Why Mwisho wa Lami is no longer a place for me to live

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.