Why monogamy is good for the children

Monogamy

Being in a faithful marriage is a really good idea, especially for your children.

Photo credit: Samuel Muigai | Nation Media Group

By  Chris Hart

Being in a faithful marriage is a really good idea, especially for your children. And yet, when you look around the world, monogamy is not that common. Only around 15 per cent of societies are monogamous, and even they cheat a lot!

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. PRIME Rendered fatherless by Covid-19

  2. A walk in the Arboretum

  3. Relationships: Why monogamy is good for the children

  4. The plight of being second-born child

  5. How I wormed my way back into Bensouda’s fold

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.