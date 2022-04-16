Why Maryben Omollo keeps sweeping awards

A Kenyan woman who started a company that offers cleaning and fumigation purposes has won continental recognition for championing women’s rights.

Maryben Omollo, the founder and CEO of Greeneseal Cleaners and Pest Controllers, last month received the Africa Honorary Award for Women Empowerment at the Africa 40 under 40 Awards.

Her company offers cleaning and pest elimination services and it employs mostly single parents.

The 30-year-old entrepreneur, who is also a motivational speaker and mental health activist, received the award in a ceremony held in Accra, Ghana, on March 26.

Ms Omollo was honoured for her advocacy for parents raising children single-handedly, mainly women.

Through her company, she employs and empowers single parents to enable them to fend for their children. Her more than 24,000 followers on LinkedIn are avid consumers of her mental health content.

Maryben Omollo, the founder of Greenseal Limited which offers cleaning and fumigation services after she received the Africa Honorary Award for Women Empowerment at the Africa 40 under 40 Awards in Accra, Ghana, on March 26, 2022. Photo credit: Pool

“I dedicate this award to every single mother, people with mental health issues and anyone who feels it’s impossible to achieve much. Just focus on your identity, purpose, dream, vision and the impossible will be possible,” said Ms Omollo.

Revolution

“I believe one girl with a vision is a revolution and that’s what I am offering,” she said. “This is a result of commitment, focus and selfless action because we seek to empower the less privileged. There are days and nights I would sacrifice to put a smile on the single mothers’ faces.”

Ms Omollo started her company after losing her reception job in 2015.

Her expertise was in business management, having acquired a degree in business management; a certificate in business management from the University of Nairobi; and certification in computer networking from Maseno University.

She was therefore forced to start studying online on YouTube. She also downloaded books, which came in handy.

“I also had to make efforts to meet people who were already in the field ahead of me for training. Some offered help but others pushed me away wondering how I would be interested in such a field,” she said in an earlier interview.

Her work also includes controlling pests like termites and snakes, which she notes are the most difficult to control.

She says that there is a satisfying feeling when she looks at her beaming clients’ faces after a task well done.

More Kenyan winners

There were five other Kenyans who bagged awards at the event. They are Ruth Mueni, Anthony Ngure, Christine Awuor Ogolla, Toseef Din and Rose Chepchirchir Rono.

Mr Ruth Mueni was awarded in the Communication and Advocacy category.

This was due to her youth empowerment projects, motivation and mentorship of the youth.

“I’m currently championing a peace project through my Community Based Organisation (CBO) dubbed the Peace Pact Council, where I am conducting research on peace building activities. One of the key objectives is to synthesise procedures orally and in writing, and creating a memorandum of understanding between two parties to sensitise on peace,” said Ms Mueni.

Ms Christine Awuor Ogolla won in the Community Development category. Christine is a climate change specialist and a youth leader.

Ms Toseef Din, the chief executive officer of MP Shah Hospital, bagged an award in the Health and Leadership category.

Ms Din has mentored and supervised students studying applied accounting. She also continues to mentor many of the staff in her present position.

Antony Ngure won in the Printing and Design category while Rose Ronoh won in the Consultancy category.

Kenyan nominees

The other Kenyan nominees were also recognised as continental icons and received certificates of nomination. They include Robert Belle under the Professional Services category, Sostin Eugene under the Leadership and Governance category and Joan Musumba under Theatre and Arts category.

This was Africa’s inaugural 40 under 40 awards. The ceremony was hosted by Xodus Communications in collaboration with Ghana’s ministry of Youth and Sports.

Only 63 individuals made it to the final nomination stage with Kenya representing nine of those continental icons.

The awards recognise young people aged below 40 who are leaders in enterprise, society and community development.

The awards are categorised into 40 industries to show the diversity of participation by African youth.