Why Lindsay Kaziga is not your ordinary bartender

When did you know you wanted to tend a bar?

When I came back home from Sweden in 2019 with the aim of finishing my MBA in International Business Management from Kenyatta University. That didn't go as planned because my father, who had promised to pay my school fees, went mute. After a long conversation with my mother, she told me to decide what I wanted to do and that she would support me. She has been my main support system ever since.

I have been this kind of a girl who would sit at a counter in a bar learning a thing or two. I have always found the craft so fascinating. That is when I decided that I wanted to be the one behind the counter.

Tell us about yourself — growing up, school and work

I was introverted then, but I like to think I am more of an ambivert now.

I attended St. George's Primary School along Dennis Pritt Road then joined Danana Girls in Athi River for the first three years of my high school. I did home schooling the fourth year.

What influenced your move to Kenya from Sweden in 2019? What were you doing there?

After high school, my mother relocated to Sweden when I was just 17. I was forced to learn how to live alone and hustle back here. Most of my family members reside in Sweden and I visit them often.

What was your first job and how much did you earn?

My first job was in sales. I was 19-years-old at the time and the pay was based on commission.

Did you receive any formal training to be a barista or mixologist?

Yes, I did. I attended Nairobi Bar School in 2019, where I attained my diploma in mixology. Two months later, I did a barista course at the same school.

What’s the difference between a mixologist and a bartender?

A mixologist has acquired a commanding knowledge of spirits and flavour pairings.

An example: A bartender would do a basic vodka and tonic. A mixologist would then take a more culinary approach to it and come up with a signature cocktail.

Where did you start working behind a bar? What of a coffee house?

My first job behind a bar was as a head bartender at Clique Lounge along Ngong Road when it was launched in 2020. I worked there as a barista, too. Before that, I was a freelance mixologist.

What are the qualities of the perfect cocktail to you?

Well balanced. Put this in caps. (Laughs). It should stimulate the mind and awaken the palette. It should also be appealing to the eye.

What would you say is the most frequently requested drink by customers?

Gin-based cocktails.

What of the most unusual drink request you’ve ever received?

An old fashioned without bitters.

Who or what inspires you?

Definitely the countless flavours out there waiting to be explored.

How would you describe your cocktail menu?

It’s an all-inclusive menu that caters for anyone and everyone. I believe there's something for everyone; from alcoholic to non-alcoholic, cold or hot, spicy or non-spicy.

What’s your number one tip for every home bartender?

Believe in yourself. Be open to expanding your knowledge. Get out there and share your passion. In that order.

What would you say is the spirit of the moment in your career?

Meeting clients with different personalities and getting to learn and unlearn from them. Also, getting good feedback whenever I introduce people's palettes to amazing flavour is something that excites me.

What cocktail trend would you like to see disappear?

People complaining about ice yet it is a major cocktail ingredient. A cocktail is a blend so it means it's smoother to drink. You shouldn't let it sit for too long as this will let the ice melt, watering down the drink.

There are specific alcohol measurements for a reason. Flavours need to balance and you should be able to taste all the ingredients.

What are your plans for the near future?

To actualise my theme — ‘cocktails & dreams’. I built my own portable bar from scratch during the second lockdown last year. I plan to modify it and put it to work frequently, share mouth-watering cocktails as we interact and celebrate dreams.

When you’re not working, how do spend your time?

Visiting new restaurants and trying out new recipes. I also love to cook.

What are you reading currently?

Good Bottler Beer by Jeff Evans.

What’s your favourite book?

Decolonising the Mind by Ngūgī wa Thiong'o.

What’s one thing you’re excited about that’s coming up in 2022?

I recently started working at a five-star hotel — Sankara, which I am excited about. I feel like there's room for growth and knowledge expansion. Also as I mentioned, the fact that my mobile bar is gaining more recognition gives me hope for better days this year.

What’s one thing about you that surprises people?

The fact that I am a hopeless romantic!

Knowing what you know now, what advice would you give your 18-year-old self?