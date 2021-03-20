Why I hate surprises

I know it sounds as if I have a disorder of some sort, and I suspect that a psychiatrist would probably tell me that I have control issues

I don’t like surprises. I don’t like surprises because I am one of those people that don’t like being caught off-guard. Being caught unprepared unsettles me, and it takes me time to regain my balance and focus — simply put, I prefer to be armed in advance.

That is why I cringe whenever I see those videos of men proposing to their surprised girlfriends in restaurants and other public places. I imagine myself in such a situation and the feeling I get is the one that assails you when you are put in a difficult position.

I have seen a few where the woman in question is so taken aback, she walks away without saying yes or no, leaving the poor man still kneeling on the floor holding his ring. Some moments, I believe, are supposed to be experienced and digested in private, away from the prying eyes of strangers.

Were I to be treated to a surprise birthday party, I think I would spend the entire duration of the get-together worrying whether the guests are having a good time, whether they like the food that has been served and whether they have enough to drink, never mind that I am not the one who invited them or planned the party.

I would also be resentful that I wasn’t given time to make my hair and maybe my nails depending on their state at that moment. I would also worry that I am not appropriately dressed for the occasion and also worry that I didn’t give a befitting ‘thank you’ speech because I didn’t have any time to think it through in advance.

Two friends

Several years ago when I got my second born, a friend dropped by unannounced. She called and informed me that she was right outside my gate with two friends. I have never been so flustered in my life. The first thing that occurred to me was that there was no meat in the house. What, pray, would they eat?

Knowing how hectic it can be when one has a newborn to look after, she had not wanted to inconvenience me, which explained her impromptu visit. She saw how agitated I was and insisted that she and her friends would be fine with a cup of tea.

And she was being honest, but being a person that goes all out when I get visitors, I felt as if I was doing my visitors a disservice, and in fact ended up buying some meat which I served with rice, even though I would have preferred to throw in some chapati and mukimo and maybe a salad.

After reading that, then you know that I have never visited anyone unannounced. Even with close friends, I make a point of informing them that I will visit, even if it is a few hours before the intended visit.

I know it sounds as if I have a disorder of some sort, and I suspect that a psychiatrist would probably tell me that I have control issues. But I don’t think it is that complicated, I function better when prepared, that’s all.

If anything, there are surprises that I would welcome with open arms any day – for instance, I wouldn’t mind a surprise of a couple of thousands of shillings via M-Pesa.