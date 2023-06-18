Why I fully support the Finance Bill

Although I did not vote for President William Ruto in the 2022 General Election, – I voted for Wajackoyah – over time, I have become increasingly attracted to his policies, his strategy, and his mannerisms. Indeed, there are things the President has done that I dislike, but those are very few.

For me, seeing the President last Sunday wearing a Blue Kaunda suit was the ultimate dream come true. For years, I have been preaching that Kaunda suit is the best way any man can dress, and if you watched the President last Sunday, you will agree that he stood out, he almost looked better than me.

And if anyone thought that it was a one-off, the President showed that he was following my style and recommendations when on Wednesday, he turned out in a black Kaunda suit, this time more fitting than the Sunday one, especially after I gave my comments on the Sunday Kaunda suit.

I had also raised two other issues with his handlers regarding the suit. The first one was that he needed to go the full mile and don a Green Kaunda suit – which is the Gold Standard of Kaunda suits. But I am not worried; like everyone else, I know he started with blue then black, and we will soon see him in a green Kaunda suit. Watch this space.

My second issue was with the black t-shirt he wore inside the Kaunda suits. I wonder who misadvised him. The stylish thing is to wear something colourful. Something like red, yellow, or green. Why didn’t the Health CS give the President a yellow Komesha Corona t-shirt? Or a red Kick Polio out Of Kenya t-shirt? Even Chebukatis’s wife, who is now in government, could have given him a green IEBC t-shirt to match with the blue Kaunda suits!

My green Kaunda

Those who have seen me matching my green Kaunda with colourful t-shirts and socks will agree with me that I turn heads. Had the President worn a Green, polyester Kaunda suit, with a colourful t-shirt inside that Sunday, trust me he would have returned from Djibouti with some good loans.

When I saw the president in a Kaunda suit, I saw a man who listens. I saw one of us. Weeks before, I had been reading the comments on the Finance Bill from enemies of development who accused the President of being an incentive to the plight of Kenyans.

But this week, he proved to be a listening president: he listened to me and started wearing Kaunda suits, and he listened to us and made changes to the budget. This changed my mind completely, and I now fully support the Finance Bill, for it will help us get out of the microeconomic situation, address the current macroeconomic environment, and fix the fiscal quagmire we are in.

Let me take you through a few of the proposals in the Bill and why I support them.

Increase of Fuel Tax VAT to 16%. I have been shocked to hear many Kenyans complain about the doubling of the fuel tax to 16percent. The funny thing is that most of the complainants do not even own cars, so I wonder how they will be affected. I know that may increase bodaboda fare, but that will be a good thing. Boda bodas have made people lazy as they now take rides for the shortest of distances that they would otherwise have walked. This is unhealthy and I hope increasing the fares will address this.

By proposing to double the tax on fuel, the president wants to make us a walking nation, and a walking nation is a healthy nation. I haven’t even mentioned the attendant reduction in carbon emissions and its positive impact on climate change. In any case, in six months’ time, all bodabodas will have been transformed to electric motor bikes that will not need the expensive fuel!

PAYE – The proposal to increase PAYE paid by those earning over Sh 500,000 to 32.5% and those earning over Sh 800,000 to 35% is something that should have been done long ago. First, I am still wrapping my head around someone earning over Sh500,000 monthly. Forget even Sh 800,000. Why would one need such an amount of money? What do they do with such money? Every month? Is it even legal?

Increasing the tax from 30% to 32.5% for those earning Sh 500,000, for example, is just only Sh12,500 more. What is Sh 12,500 to Sh 500,000? This should have been increased to 40%!

Proper house

Housing Levy – As the proud owner of the newest, ultra-modern, state of the art bungalow in Mwisho wa Lami and its environs, I know only too well what it takes to build a proper house. I, therefore, see no problem in helping other Kenyans own houses. I know they won’t get houses half as good as mine, but I am ready to play my small part in helping them. And if the money is stolen and they don’t get the houses, they can’t blame me for living large when they live in squalor. I will look them in the eye and tell them: I have given money to the government to build you houses – go and ask them!

I can go on and on and analyse for you each proposal, but time and space does not allow me. The last and most important thing I want to say is that as a husband, even if I do not pay this money to the government, I will still pay it to my wife; and like the government, it will not be accounted for. Right now, my wife is away, and her family is demanding a lot of money in ransom for her to return. I would rather pay that money to the government as taxes than to give it to Fiolina’s family, when I know Tocla, and his father will just drink the money away. Fiolina will eventually return anyway. Where else can she go?