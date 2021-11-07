Why I don’t want Mr Kuya to come back to school

Dre and Kuya

He said we could not be entertaining such excuses, adding that he was disappointment with my leadership.

By  Mwalimu Andrew

What you need to know:

  • When the new term began, as Bensouda had directed last term, Alex was firmly the one running the school.
  • I, in my contribution to humanity and World Piece, decided not to fight him — to let him run the school without any interference.

You will all remember last term when Kuya, in eagerness to catch me offguard, stepped into a hole as he disembarked from his motorcycle, twisting his ankle. Though it looked like a small injury, it was a serious one as he had broken one of his soft tendons.

