Why Fiolina’s family is demanding more dowry

Mwalimu Andrew

Like a private equity fund which buys an undervalued asset, I embarked on transforming Fiolina.

Photo credit: John Nyaga | Nation Media Group

By  Mwalimu Andrew

I know this may sound like bragging, it may even sound like 'madharau', but it is not – when I married Fiolina, the lucky laugh of my enviable life, she had nothing.  After getting a strong D+ in KCSE, she was at home doing nothing, with no future to look forward to. She never used to dress well, had never visited a salon and the only shoes she knew were slippers.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. Why the flamingos are moving to Amboseli

  2. Relationships: Shifting focus to what really matters in life

  3. We’ve become so used to being served mediocrity

  4. Staffroom Diary: Why Fiolina’s family is demanding more dowry

  5. From Uasin Gishu to the world: Caren excels in modelling

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.