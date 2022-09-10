When your memory starts to fail

Either age is catching up with me faster than nature would allow, or I have a mineral deficiency of some sort. I say this because nowadays I’m finding it difficult to remember where I keep stuff, though hide would be a more appropriate word since in most cases, the aim of putting these things away is to stop my children from getting hold of them.

A few weeks back, I restocked my ‘just-incase-painkillers since I live a distance from the shops, therefore should anyone get a headache at night, they would have to stomach it until morning.

When I arrived home, I placed them on the table, but then decided to place them elsewhere just in case my youngest decided to pop them all — a few weeks before this I had walked in on him trying to help himself to a bottle of paracetamol syrup that had been left on the table. Thank God for small mercies.

Anyway, that was in the afternoon. Later in the evening, for the life of me, I just couldn’t remember where I had hidden the medicine. I proceeded to turn the house upside down in search of the tablets only to come up empty-handed after a couple of sweaty minutes. Just like with almost everything else I’d been hiding, I still have no idea where I kept that medicine, and was forced to buy more, which I placed somewhere visible.

A friend tells me that I should give a herb called Ginkgo biloba a try, which she promises will boost my memory if I take it faithfully.

Hilarious story

I will look for it, but meanwhile, I have chosen to look on the bright side: I have outstanding hiding skills, they are so outstanding, in fact, I am even able to hide things from myself…

This latest incident reminded me of a hilarious story a friend told me some time back. Her late grandmother had a habit of hiding things, including money, but never seemed to recall where she had hidden anything, and would end up giving everyone grief when she failed to get whatever it is she had stashed away.

When she passed away, this friend and her cousins were asked to clean and tidy up their grandmother’s house in readiness for expected mourners, though the main intention was to give away her belongings to charity, especially her furniture and clothes.

Seat cushions

By the time they completed the task a day later, they had found all the things that their grandmother had ever hidden — including a stash of money running up to thousands of shillings. Most of it had been hidden in various openings in the seat cushions. This friend and her cousins were in their teens then, and like all teenagers, they were in dire need of money to buy things they didn’t need.

There was no way that jackpot was going to charity, or to their parents for that matter. And so they divided it among themselves and profusely thanked their grandmother for the good fortune.

Thankfully, I have never forgotten where I stash away my money, I know where I put every coin, so I probably should not be worried about my poor memory.

But I should probably stop hiding things, this way, I would be saved the energy of looking for them.