When your child abandons a course you’ve paid for   

Unhappy young man

Have you identified your child’s talent such that you are able to firmly steer him towards a career that matches skills that come naturally to him?

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Caroline Njunge

Editor, Society & Magazines

What you need to know:

  • If your children are still in school, primary or secondary, do you know what they are talented in?
  • Are you aware of your children’s capability such that you would be able to help them choose college or university courses that align with their talent?

Last Saturday, I happened to overhear a group of women discussing their children’s progress in school. One of them narrated how her son had arrived home one day and announced that he had lost interest in the course he was studying at university. The young man, I learnt, was a second-year chemistry student at the University of Nairobi.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.