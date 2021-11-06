When life doesn’t turn out the way you want 

Sad woman

It is funny how, sometimes, our best laid plans don’t turn out the way we had envisioned.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Caroline Njunge

Editor, Society & Magazines

What you need to know:

  • I will spare you the excruciating details of the other remaining five days, but that was the longest leave I’ve ever had.
  • That experience also taught me that if you’re going to go on leave, go when schools are closed.

A couple of weeks ago, I got to take a week’s leave that I had looked forward to in a long time. I had a year’s worth of accumulated sleep and had vowed to sleep until 1pm for three of those seven days before figuring out what to do with the remaining four days.

