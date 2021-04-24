When homes turn into killing and torture fields

Nowadays, not a week goes by without the media reporting at least one murder in which the main suspect is a wife, husband, boyfriend or girlfriend.

Photo credit: File

By  Caroline Njung'e

Editor, Society & Magazines

Nowadays, not a week goes by without the media reporting at least one murder in which the main suspect is a wife, husband, boyfriend or girlfriend. There has also been a worrying increase in cases of violence against children, with most of these incidents being perpetrated by these children’s parents, the very people that should be protecting them from harm.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. Remembering Mose Fan Fan of ‘Papa Lolo’ hit song

  2. PRIME Karen Nyamu: I'm not afraid of controversy

  3. Getaways in the locked down zone

  4. Relationships: How to handle minor daily life problems

  5. Staffroom Diary: Why Mwisho wa Lami is no longer a place for me to live

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.