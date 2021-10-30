What’s that crucial thing you’ve been postponing?

Thinking woman

What is that important thing you have been postponing? 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Caroline Njunge

Editor, Society & Magazines

What you need to know:

  • I am done procrastinating, I have finally planned my visit.
  • I will never be able to forgive myself should I learn that she is no more before giving her this courtesy.


What are those things that you keep telling yourself you’ll do, but for some reason, you never get round to doing them?

