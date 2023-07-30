What modern theorists say about leadership

Leaders are people like you, who know what it’s like to get their hands dirty and who worry about the future.

We admire successful leaders, such as CEOs and politicians. But are they really something special? In fairness, that’s not an easy question to answer. Because there are a lot of conflicting ideas about what makes a good leader.

For instance, years ago, it was believed that ‘great men’ were born, not made, and that their skills were rare and innate. But gradually people began looking at how leaders behave and realised that their skills can be learned.

Nowadays, theorists focus on how leaders create a shared goal and guide others towards it. Communicating a vision that gives purpose and meaning to their work and lives.

So could you become a leader? Yes, you certainly can if you want. Because leadership’s not about being born into a famous family or being eloquent, or good-looking. It’s all about having clear goals, and the skills and motivation to see them through.

And the right values, such as honesty, sincerity, empathy, fairness and integrity. We’re drawn to people with values like that, and they inspire them in us. Great leaders also know exactly what they believe in, and demonstrate their beliefs every single day.

Their enthusiasm’s inspiring. They believe what they’re doing is important and they’re committed to it. They’re great communicators, showing everyone how their individual contributions matter. And great listeners, because keeping people motivated means listening to them and understanding their problems. If all you want to do is talk, you’re not a leader.

Great leaders develop brilliant social skills, and know that leadership is more than being a boss. It’s about helping people reach a shared goal, not telling them what to do. And it’s never about acquiring personal status or wealth at the expense of others. Leadership is an opportunity to serve, not to push others around. To give, not to take.

Great leaders understand people’s needs and feel driven to help them to achieve them. They have a keen grasp on reality, and see challenges and opportunities where others see problems and excuses. Above commonplace social pressures, they’re unprejudiced and non-discriminating and value individual and cultural differences.

Leadership is important, the world being what it is, and we all have it in us to be leaders. To make a difference and change the world for the better.

Because, as Tom Clancy said in one of his Jack Ryan books: the best leaders are people like you. Real people. Engineers who know how to make things, doctors who know how to make people well, farmers who know how to grow real food on real farms.

People who know what it’s like to get their hands dirty and who worry about the future. People who don’t try to work the system, and who go home each night to a normal life. Unlike the world’s politicians, who have completely forgotten how ordinary people live, and couldn’t care less.