We’ve perfected the art of saying No without saying so

phone call

There are many ways we adults have perfected the art of saying ‘No’ without actually saying it.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Caroline Njung'e

Editor, Society & Magazines

What you need to know:

  •  It is true that children learn through observing, monkey see, monkey do, it is said

My two-and-a-half-year-old son has formed the habit of saying “Saa ingine” or “Kesho” when you tell him to do something he doesn’t want to. For instance, you will hand him a cup of milk, but if he doesn’t want to drink it, he’ll ignore the cup and say, “Kesho”, then continue doing whatever it is he was doing. Or you’ll tell him that it’s time to take a bath, but if what he’s doing is interesting, he’ll quip, “Saa ingine.”

