We found love in a hopeless place

Morris Mawira, a gardener, is married to Beth Kibuiya. Theirs is a tale of love brewed and surviving on a not-so-perky livelihood. If they were to document it, it would be titled “Shamba Boy Chronicles.”

They consider themselves a thriving couple, for money, as they have proved, is not necessarily a source of happiness, but contentment is.

In 2015 when Morris met Beth, he was jobless. He had been fired from his previous job, and was hustling as a casual labourer at a construction site. At the time, Beth was married and working as a shop attendant in the adjacent neighbourhood.

During their first interactions, they say, they had never in their wildest dreams imagined that they were bound to be a couple. But the unexpected always happens. Some five years on, Morris, 31, and Beth, 29, are happily married –with three children.

“He first struck me as a hard-working gentleman. He poised as a man determined to beat all odds. But I never imagined that I would marry him some day,” Beth says. “I was in another marriage then.”

Morris’ eyes first met a wounded Beth and assumed she survived an accident. He did not know that the wounds stretched way beyond the skin. His heart later met a soul so wounded yet so warm.

Hostile marriage

“Her lips were swollen and she appeared to be in pain,” Morris recalls. “Then, I didn’t know that the pain was deeper than my eyes could see. And that I were to heal the sores.”

Their friendship was blossoming. While in the background, Beth had been surviving a hostile marriage.

“My former husband would beat and mock me. All this while, I kept giving him chances and hoped he would change,” she recalls. “I would cry and nurse my wounds and pray.”

A concerned Morris always created time to comfort her. He could pass by the shop and sometimes forewent his lunch breaks to have time with Beth. When he visited, they always prayed for a breakthrough. Morris prayed for a stable job while Beth lobbied heavens to accord her tranquillity and peace of mind.

Gradually their relationship moved from acquaintance to intimacy. By the time they fell in love, Beth had totally given up on her marriage “since there was never a glimpse of foreseeable peace descending,” and could no longer endure both the physical and emotional pains.

“It was when my previous husband had beat me overnight, stripped me and evicted me from our house that I decided it was time to move on. It was on this day that my heart bade him bye,” She said. “I only picked my national identity card and left.”

Being an orphan with nowhere to call home or turn to when everything else torpedoes, she was stranded, confused and without any idea of the next move she was to pull.

At the time, Heavens were yet to answer Morris’ request for greener pastures. He was even more broke and his heart yearned for a companion. “Unsure of an income avenue as we were, we decided to move in together,” he says.

That was a defining moment in their lives, they say. It was the worst of times yet the best of times. And, since then, joblessness and constricted budgets have suffused Morris and Beth’s union, leaving them with only ‘true love’ to cushion their meagre income, sometimes.

“During our first year in marriage, we slept hungry more days than those we ate,” Beth narrates in an interview with Lifestyle.

“My husband was still jobless and sometimes returned home exhausted, dejected and hungry. All I could offer then was a shoulder to lean on. We embraced and prayed and cried together.”

Morris, a trained chauffeur, just like the odds never favoured him then, has never landed a job that can sustain his family. He survived on menial jobs then. He is now a gardener (shamba boy). “I sometimes assist him at his place of work for it is our only source of livelihood,” she says.

“We strive to maintain the job by helping him perform his tasks exemplarily.”

They not only slept hungry on many instances as newly-weds due to financial constraints, but their union has been characterised by several intrigues, some of which have been so scary as to threaten to topple them over. “We have always shared one phone. We have sometimes been hungry for more than 36 hours. I could have easily given up on this marriage too, due to our financial incapability. And, with all reasons glaringly asking me to walk out, I chose to stay in my young marriage,” she recalls.

Thriving marriage

Beth is extroverted while Morris, who hails from a family that formerly, in the eyes of many, was a benchmark for a failed marriage, is “always reserved, patient, slow to anger and loves wholesomely, according to Beth.

“I watched my drunk father fight my mum so many times that I accustomed to it,” Morris recalls. “But I had asked God to give me an industrious, compassionate wife and I would love her endlessly.”

He says he had yearned to be the “diametric opposite” of his father and, if possible, one day, be a benchmark for a thriving marriage.

“When God gives you a gem, the best you can do is appreciate and reciprocate it ten-fold or more,” Morris advises.

“I wouldn’t say we met, I’d say I was lost and he found me, I was drowning and he saved me,” Beth says.

Reflecting on the days they have been together, Beth says, a lot has happened –many things have changed for better.

“I have witnessed attitudes of people towards our marriage change from when they seemed to disapprove of the union, to now when they appreciate the honesty in our marriage. Even my father-in-law has changed for better.”