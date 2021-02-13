We found love in a hopeless place

Morris Mawira

Morris Mawira with his wife Beth Kibuya at their home in Nairobi on January 21. 

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Daniel Ogetta

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Morris’ eyes first met a wounded Beth and assumed she survived an accident.

  • Morris prayed for a stable job while Beth lobbied heavens to accord her tranquillity and peace of mind.

Morris Mawira, a gardener, is married to Beth Kibuiya. Theirs is a tale of love brewed and surviving on a not-so-perky livelihood. If they were to document it, it would be titled “Shamba Boy Chronicles.”

