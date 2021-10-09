Want to improve your conversation skills?

Talking couple

Try to meet over a drink or snack, because eating and drinking also reduces anxiety.

Photo credit: Nation Media Group

By  Chris Hart

What you need to know:

  • It’s not always easy, especially when you’re meeting someone for the first time.
  • As you greet one another, smile and focus on remembering the details of their eyes.

Whether you’re interviewing for a job, dating, or just having fun, holding good conversations is a life-changing skill. The secret is to feel relaxed. It’s not always easy, especially when you’re meeting someone for the first time. But there are some techniques that can help.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.