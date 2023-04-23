Viola Kioko leading the way into the future of digital banking

​

Briefly tell us about yourself.

I describe myself as a force of nature; a highly driven woman who believes that anything is achievable as long as you put your heart and mind to it. It is the law of manifestation.

Tell us about your childhood and family life.

I had the best childhood. I am the firstborn of three. I have a younger sister and a brother. My dad is an engineer who worked with the Kenya Wildlife Service and for five years he was stationed at the Tsavo East National Park during my formative years. So, I grew up surrounded by nature and wildlife, which explains my love for the great outdoors.

My mum just retired as a teacher and is now just about to complete her PhD. She was my class teacher in primary school for a couple of years. Due to my dad’s nature of work, we moved a lot across the country and that exposure taught me to apply a principle that I call ‘live light’ in life. This means: being open to moving and adapting to any environment physically and mentally and don’t get too comfortable in one place. Venture into the unknown. The numerous trips that we took growing up have also contributed to me being a wanderlust. I enjoy the quest for knowledge as this was instilled in us early enough by my parents. They firmly believe in education and continue to sacrifice to ensure that the three of us attain the highest possible level. I have in turn begun cascading the same to my daughter, who at four years old, loves both readings and is extremely outdoorsy.

And what is your educational background?

I am currently pursuing my PhD at the University of Nairobi – in global business management. I hold an MBA in international business management from the same institution and a bachelor’s degree in commerce and business administration from JKUAT. I love reading and acquiring more knowledge.

Please tell us about your current role and scope of work.

I’m currently the head of sales (digital financial services) at Family Bank, leading a team of 103 and driving strategy. The role primarily seeks to deepen the adoption of digital innovation to our customers whilst infusing a mind shift internally amongst colleagues. The bank is in full gear towards tier-1 ranking and thus makes this role extremely exciting as it is pivotal to driving profitability as well as operational efficiency.

Share with us your career journey.

Growing up, I always admired the job of marketing directors. I thought their work was to simply organise events, give high-impact speeches and look nice in photos. That influenced me to pursue a major in marketing for my undergrad. The shock on me! It took a while to get into formal employment. My dad ran a motor valuation company, and so I spent a few months at the office with him at little or no pay. At the time, in Thika, there were rumours that the then president’s bank was opening a branch and that sparked my curiosity. I remember confidently walking in and asking to see the branch manager posing as a customer. Having tarmacked for a while, I had quickly learnt that the CVs dropped at the reception or customer services were hardly ever forwarded to HR. I introduced myself to the branch manager barely two weeks after the branch was launched and I told him that having lived in Thika, I had a long list of high-profile customers that I would on-board into the bank. This impressed him and less than three weeks later, I was hired as a sales rep. I knew a lot was at stake considering the high-pitch profile at the interview on the quality of customers I would deliver. I had to quickly run to my parents who were kind enough to introduce me to their circles and, sure enough, the numbers came through and I exceeded my target. One year later, I was promoted to the headquarters as a business analyst.

I then later moved to the digital business division of the bank in 2015 as a marketing officer, just as financial inclusion and fintech start-ups became the buzzwords of the time.

What is the most memorable point of your career journey?

I love solving new challenges and therefore, my career journey has been exciting majorly due to the fact that fintech is still an uncharted territory. So, I always have to keep abreast with the new innovation and the opportunities that are endless. The different roles that I have played within the fintech arms of the two banks I have worked with (NCBA and Family Bank) have exposed me to great learning opportunities. At NCBA, I got the chance to be part of the team launching mobile savings and loans propositions (M-Shwari-like products) across Africa and that gave me a great opportunity to travel to multiple countries within Africa. Interacting with different cultures and actually playing a pivotal role in transforming lives through financial inclusion was a dream-come-true.

What has been a key driver of your growth?

My favourite read of all time is The Alchemist by Paulo Coehlo. I draw a lot of relatable lessons in life from Santiago’s quest for the hidden treasure. Being in digital financial services, evolution is at its peak. The knowledge from five years ago isn’t sufficient to drive strategy for the future.

Who are the people or relationships that you can single out that were useful in your career growth?

My husband and family have been my cheerleaders all along the way.

Externally, one must build a technical support system carefully selecting people in three key categories: (a) a mentor — someone who talks with you; (b) a coach — someone who talks to you; and (c) a sponsor — someone who talks about you and introduces you at the high table

What are the key decisions you have taken along your career?

For me, the move to being in business has contributed to my greatest growth as it means you own the customer as well as income statements.

This entails that you hone special skills in identifying the solutions to package to customers as products, defining pricing models and eventually business cases with a direct correlation of the above variables to the benefit of both business and customer.

What would you tell your younger self?

Always seek the journey to become your next best self. There is no destination, keep moving. I like what Michelle Obama writes in her book – Becoming.

“For me, becoming isn’t about arriving somewhere or achieving a certain aim. I see it instead as forward motion, a means of evolving, a way to reach continuously toward a better self. The journey doesn’t end.”

What would you advise the youth in Kenya and Africa today?

I would like to pass on a few lessons that I have learnt along the way:

1. Feed your brain… the world is evolving daily, don’t let it pass you by. Keep up with new info

2. Go over and beyond the norm… in whatever subject/ task you’re handling always go to the depths and breadth of it

3. Use data, don’t guess… There’s a science and methodology to almost everything. Seek it.

4. Don’t expect favours - a lot of us suffer from entitlement believing that just because we are doing the bare minimum, the next promotion shall be handed to you. One must define their path.

5. Grow/ explore … Understand the environment you’re in and identify the opportunities it presents. Pick a path and thrive.

Future plans?

I’m excited about what the future holds. Banking and Fintech are evolving faster than ever before. Being at the beginning of the 4th Industrial revolution, I believe the future is bright and presents great opportunities in the evolution, fusion and disruption within the financial services sector. Being a woman in Fintech presents an even greater opportunity to exploit the stage and create an impact to sustainable financial inclusion.

I am also a champion and proponent of SDG 4- Quality Education. Through a book club that I started with my friends, we run book drives for needy children- a journey through which we purpose to inspire the next generation to pursue greatness.

How have you progressed over the years career-wise?

I have been in the banking industry for 11 years now, 8 of which have been within Digital Financial Services and Innovation departments. The growth in my current role dates back to 2015 as a Marketing and Research Officer, Growth and Retention Manager in 2019, and Customer Acquisition Manager in 2020 Senior Manager.

Learn to celebrate your wins and be proud to make them known.

Failure is just one way not to do something, therefore learn quickly and change course.

Don’t be emotional at work- always seek to have a pragmatic approach and accept that someone else may have a better idea than you.

Therefore, always seek new knowledge.

