Victoria Nkatha: KOT term me a braggart, but I celebrate my wins

I am a God-fearing, purpose-driven and goal-oriented woman running a mental health organisation focusing on transforming and helping people.

Respond to Life is a six-year-old mental health organisation that focuses on empowering, inspiring and motivating people. We deal primarily with mental health and daily life issues through our platforms and personal sessions.

January is cervical cancer awareness month and it is important that every woman goes for a screening. Early screenings help to detect any signs of cancer and get treatment earlier when the chances of survival are still high.

What I like about myself is my audacious audacity. I go for what I want and I'm not afraid to knock on doors and break barriers. I do not hate anything about me. I learned to love every aspect of myself—even the imperfections. Instead of hating them, I work daily on transforming them into something better.

Mental health has been dear to me for a while and before I started working in the field, I knew nothing. That’s why every single day is a chance to learn more and I am constantly evolving my knowledge to provide better services to others.

If my boyfriend falls into depression, I would first help him to speak out. I will also be gentle and kind to him so that he can feel that I am a safe space. Additionally, I will be supportive so he does not feel judged or alone through what he is going through.

Some sections of KOT (Kenyan on Twitter) accuse me of being braggadocious, but you know what KOT will always be KOT and the beautiful thing is that I have learnt that once you follow everything everyone says about you, you will focus more on the rocks rather than the goals ahead.

We live in a judgmental society. That used to affect me a few years back and I will go back to the KOT subject, everyone is going to have an opinion of you, but what do you say about yourself? What you think about yourself is very important.

What puts me off of a man is one who is rude and lacks compassion for others.