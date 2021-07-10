Up in the trees in Samburuland

Sarara Treehouses

Sarara Treehouses pool area.  

Photo credit: Pool

By  Andreas Fox

What you need to know:

  • I have visited the main Sarara Camp and the nearby Reteti Elephant Sanctuary numerous times over the years, both privately and with safari clients.
  • However, I had yet to experience their newest offering — the Sarara Treehouses.

The ‘Sarara Valley’, on the eastern side of the Matthews Mountain Range, is a broad enclave surrounded by the hills north of Mt Ololokwe. For the past 20 years, the resident Samburu community has successfully incorporated eco-tourism and conservation into their valley, which forms part of the larger Namunyak Community Conservancy. 

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. Roselyne Obala: My undying love affair with political reporting

  2. New KICD rules leave book publishers, authors in a bind

  3. PRIME Joe Kinyua opens up on life as ‘Njoro wa Uba’

  4. Caroline Njunge: We’ve been left at the mercy of daring thieves

  5. Jabali Afrika’s Asikoye lands lucrative Grammy Awards role

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.