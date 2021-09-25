True picture of CBC at a children’s home

If you think administering homework to one or three pupils under the competency-based curriculum (CBC) is a daunting task, think about a children’s home with 22 primary school learners.

It’s always a busy evening at Elroi Children’s home in Komarock One, Nairobi, as each pupil carries home a diary with some instructions on homework to be done overnight.

Picture a scenario where five pupils want to do internet research about Vasco da Gama when there’s only one desktop without internet. Two from another grade wanting printed photos of a family so they can cut and paste onto their portfolios, and they have to find money for the cyber café while those a grade below need to make a house using cartons or model a figure of clay.

Dr Susan Owuor Njuguna, the mother and proprietor of the home, says by the time the chaos subsides and each pupil goes to bed satisfied with what they will present in school the next day, caregivers are not only tired but a few thousand shillings poorer, overnight.

She says although she was already training skill-based activities at the home and had fully embraced the shift of curriculum from 8-4-4 to CBC as a way of producing skilled and independent children, the short timelines of undertaking activities and hidden costs are a drawback since they rely on well-wishers to take care of the 33 children, 22 of whom are in primary school.

Short deadlines

“Reading the instructions in the diary can be overwhelming. My children come home at around 5pm saying, ‘Mum we need this and that by midnight’. Crafting handworks and doing research within the short deadlines and hidden costs are the major challenges bedevilling the otherwise well-engaging system,” says the automotive engineer who gave up her job to start the home.

The children are lucky to have a professional teacher, Mr Francis Kaara, as their volunteer trainer, and a caregiver, Aunt Lucy, to share the pressure that comes with reading the diary every evening.

“They leave me their diaries as they change uniforms and get some food before we embark on the assignments,” says Mr Kaara, who also teaches part-time at an institute in Kayole.

But there’s always anxiety about what the next day’s assignment will demand. Some days the pupils are expected to carry two eggs each, tomatoes and onions for a cooking lesson.

“Sometimes I just look at the diary and shake my head, especially due to the instructions from Grade Five. It can be a bit taxing,” says Mr Kaara.

Last weekend alone, they spent Sh3,000 to buy portfolios and stick pictures inside them.

Dr Njuguna says the system would be more bearable if they had a printer and extra computers so that children can learn to research on their own.

It’s easier when the requirement calls for use of a locally available material, like they once made a dustpan from cutting a jerrycan, but sometimes we have to buy materials for modelling images.

Dr Susan tries as much as possible to give the children, whom she rescued from various circumstances, the best.

The recent call, for instance, to pay Sh500 for two pupils to go for swimming lessons is something she is working to attain.

“It’s not easy, but God has seen me through it. These are children who have gone through stigma and I work hard to raise their esteem. I therefore don’t want them to feel left out,” she notes.

Thankfully, well-wishers have been making donations towards bettering the learning of Elroi children.

The home received one desktop while another well-wisher installed the internet for them.

Parents from the various schools that the children attend have also been helping by buying books.

Dr Susan describes the children as bright, creative and outgoing, noting that they often participate in school events, earning them favour among teachers and parents.