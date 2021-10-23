Tragedy of dear colleague who had prostate cancer

Suicide

On returning home, and after Maureen had fallen asleep, he shot himself in the heart.

Photo credit: Nation Media Group

By  Yusuf K. Dawood

What you need to know:

  • As a surgeon, I am used to disease and death staring at me in the face all the time.
  • It’s a duel I constantly fight. Many a time, I emerge as a winner. But some battles cannot be won.

Doctors are known to make very bad patients. I can only think of three reasons for it. They have been on the serving counter all their professional lives and do not like to be on the receiving end. Two, they know the complications of every medical procedure and surgical operation, and are firmly convinced that they will develop all of them. Third, interestingly, doctors cannot take pain. They shirk at the sight of needles, drips, enemas, stomach tubes and other painful and sometimes undignified procedures.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.