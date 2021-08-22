Tom Mboya era revisited in ‘The Airlift Orphan’ novel

The Airlift Orphan

The cover page of Marjory Kimani''s new novel 'The Airlift Orphan'.

Photo credit: Anthony Njagi | Nation Media Group

By  Anthony Njagi

What you need to know:

  • Kendi, the main character in this story, is the daughter of a man who left his pregnant lover behind and failed to come back.
  • Kendi has an intense desire to know her father, but to her mother this is a closed chapter.

In the 1950s and early 1960s, numerous bright young people left Kenya to go and study in the US. This was through the efforts of Tom Mboya, a trade unionist and politician who foresaw that Kenya would need a crop of well-educated people to take over positions formerly held by colonial administrators who were leaving, with independence imminent.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.