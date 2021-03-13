Time to reflect on lessons I’ve learnt over the years

house to rent

If you’re looking to rent or buy a flat, get one on the topmost floor, that way, you will have saved yourself the indignity of creaking beds.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Caroline Njung'e

Editor, Society & Magazines

I recently celebrated another birthday, and what better time to reflect on the lessons I have learnt over the years. It is said that experience is the best teacher, and I couldn’t agree more. Without further ado, here we go.

