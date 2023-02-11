The type of partner you attract is based on how you dress

After being employed for a year while teaching Italian, Rebekah Kimanzi felt that the career path she had chosen was not in line with her passion.

Then, aged 24, she decided to pursue a diploma course in beauty and upon completion, she got employed in salons before opening her own.

As she did make-up and styled her clients, some would open up about their struggles with their self-esteem.

“I provided a shoulder for them to lean on, encouraging them and bettering their look,” the woman in her 40s, says.

In church, Rebekah also took it upon herself to make the women’s headwraps, and hairstyles just to accentuate their beauty.

These experiences and her husband’s encouragement made her realise that she had a skill in enhancing people’s image and making them confident.





In 2018, Becky's Fab to Fab Ventures was born.

“My clientele is mostly female and more so married women who want to reignite the spark in their union," Rebekah who also caters to entrepreneurs keen on building their personal branding, says.





However, her image consulting business draws from her personal experiences.

“When growing up I felt I wasn’t good enough nor beautiful. This affected my self-esteem,” Rebekah says.

The constant jabs reinforced her beliefs. “I was once told that my legs had elephantiasis and that my forehead was like a bus,” she reveals.

Since she was chubby, Rebekah thought no man will be interested in her.

So when she met her now hubby after a church service, she didn’t think much of it.

“I thought we were going to discuss me introducing him to my friend who was very beautiful,” Rebekah who was then 22, says.

She was surprised when the man expressed interest in her, and even popped the question after their first date,” Rebekah shares. Her husband, she says, encouraged her to own her body and be more positive.

“I came from wearing clothes that completely covered me up, to putting on shorts and short skirts,” she says.

Now keen on dressing the part, Rebekah’s confidence soared and before long people were commending her good looks.

“I remember the attention I got from wearing the shorts. People were like you have nice legs. I thought to myself the same legs that were sick now they are beautiful?” Rebekah who has been married for 25 years, says.





Rebekah notes that most people fail to attract or keep partners because they play down their outward looks.





“To reignite the flame that once existed in a relationship, both have to ensure they dress the part. Grooming is important,” Rebekah whose clientele is mostly aged above 35, says.





As an image consultant, she helps clients have positive imagery about their lives by having sessions on their temperament, personality, and goals.





“I then guide them on their style from the wardrobe to beauty and fashion,” the image consultant whose rates range from Sh60,000 to Sh85,000 depending on the clients’ needs, says.





Emphasising why couples need to work on their image, Rebekah highlights a conversation she recently had with a taxi driver.

“We got into a chat, and we drifted off to the topic of infidelity. The taxi driver says he was married and had cheated severally,” shares Rebekah.

“This was his defence, “My wife was very pretty when we met. That is what attracted me to her. She went the extra mile to look good. When we got our first baby, I noticed she had let herself go and thought it was the baby’s demands.” Rebekah says the driver added that even after the baby’s demands his wife’s self-care only got worse.

“The cab driver also added, “First, I meet these pretty ladies almost every day. They are well-dressed, smell good, have taken time with their make-up, and their hair is on point. We are visual beings as men.”

Rebekah shares that the taxi driver’s life story is similar to many other cases. She notes that in dating and marriage, people often neglect themselves and do not make an effort to look good.

Having consulted with even well-learned people, who need to get into relationship, Ms Rebekah observes that one’s image can either say ‘I’m (not) available’ or ‘I’m too available.’

“Depending on your target audience, dress the part.”

“For a man, if you are smelling of sweat, do not brush your teeth, wear clean clothes or perfume, are wearing torn unpolished shoes, or a torn belt… surely who will look at you twice?” she asks.

She notes that married couples need to keep things spicy. “Once in a while date night spruces up things in marriage,” Rebekah notes.





Rebekah notes that grooming reinforces one’s esteem and makes it worthwhile for the other party.

“When you dress up well and feel you have done it right, you ooze confidence. There is a way you show up and it affects your posture. You see people and want to greet them,” she explains.

How one packages oneself is often informed by the goal one intends to achieve.

“We buy the packaging. We imagine the content is as good as what drew us to like the particular brand,” Rebekah says.