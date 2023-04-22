The truth about exorcism

Hollywood has churned out many movies on exorcisms. Having seen priests perform real exorcisms, I think all the Hollywood stuff misses the point.

Anyone watching an exorcism movie might conclude: “That was fun!”—pretty much the same way people can watch an action movie where Rambo kills several hundred men in five minutes. They walk away thinking: “Let’s watch the sequel!”

Killing others by the dozen becomes a game. That’s precisely what Satan wants people to think. That it’s all just a big game.

I wouldn’t be surprised if children already have two or three video games based on exorcism movies. Ever so subtly, evil becomes a kind of game, where many (both young and old) assume that the goal of life is to see how much evil you can do and still feel good about it, still count yourself as a model of virtue and still look in the mirror with pride, saying: “You handsome devil!”

There’s another reason why these movies are deceptive. The credits always say the movies are based on true life stories, like the life of Father Gabriele Amorth. A priest by that name performed exorcisms for close to 30 years in Rome. But nothing else in those movies begins to tell the true story.