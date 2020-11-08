Ms Annrita Karimi
Gitonga Marete | Nation Media Group

Lifestyle

Prime

The short-lived career of first Meru woman MP

By  Gitonga Marete

When the political bug bit her at the tender age of 34 in the lead-up to the 1974 General Election, not even her late father could convince her that politics was not the best option for her.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.