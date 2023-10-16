The success story of Dr Zipporah Gathuya

Dr Zipporah Gathuya, is a paediatric anaesthesiologist and a member of Smile Train’s African Medical Advisory Council.





She has 15 years of experience both in the public and private health sector and has served on the World Federation of Societies of Anaesthesiologists (WFSA) Paediatric Anaesthesia Committee.

She is involved in the roll-out of the WFSA Safer Anaesthesia from Education programme (SAFE- Peds).

Dr Gathuya also serves as the secretary on the leadership committee for the Global Initiative for Children’s Surgery and oversees the Anaesthesia Working Group.

In 2015, the 51-year-old received a Head of State Commendation for her work in advancing Kenyan paediatric anaesthesia practices and was instrumental in initiating the Paediatric Anaesthesia Fellowship programme at the University of Nairobi, the first of its kind in East and Central Africa.

When you were told about today’s interview. What did you assume the journalist would look like?

I was told that it was for the Woman-to-Woman segment, so I was expecting a woman. I didn’t imagine that you’d be sharing a name with my daughter and with very beautiful earrings.



Where did your relationship with science start?



I grew up admiring science but while in secondary school, I leaned towards engineering. When I was applying for my undergraduate degree programme, I thought that I was going to train as an engineer. I came to know too late that there had been a countrywide mix-up so I chose medicine thinking that it was engineering.



Wow, the hand of fate! Do you ever wonder what sort of engineer you’d be?

Aha, I love this space. Interestingly, my passion for engineering remains unwavering. In the hospital, for instance, I find myself assisting biomedical engineers with their machines or trying to fix things by myself.



Who has had the most significant influence on your life?

My mother. She was not only my best friend but also my mentor and disciplinarian.

Her intelligence was inspiring, and she instilled in me a deep faith.My relationship with God is a cornerstone of my life, and my mother played a vital role in nurturing it.



Talking of religion...how does your faith in God intersect with your work in science?

I find it hard to comprehend how one can be a medical doctor and not believe in God. To me, they are interconnected. When you study anatomy and witness the miraculous way two cells come together to form a human being, it’s awe-inspiring.

My faith in God enhances my appreciation of science, especially in life-and-death situations.

For instance, in anaesthesia, understanding how medications work and the unpredictability of patient outcomes, my faith in God gives me a unique perspective on these matters.



What are the main challenges in this space?

The challenges in paediatric anaesthesia are multifaceted. There are infrastructure gaps, like a lack of dedicated children’s hospitals, manpower gaps, process issues, and supply chain problems.

In many places, children are being cared for in adult hospitals, and their surgical needs can be delayed due to emergencies in adult cases. So, our mission is to bridge these gaps and ensure every child gets the same standard of care as in more affluent countries.

Another huge gap is in capnography. A capnograph is a vital monitoring tool for ensuring a patient receives an adequate air supply during anaesthesia. Research reveals a staggering 97 per cent capnography gap in low-resource settings.

A remarkable effort is a partnership between The Smile Train and Lifebox to provide a capnograph that is affordable, user-friendly, and reliable, with sturdy construction and long battery life that meets rigorous specifications for monitoring paediatric patients and use in low-resource settings. I was part of the technical group.

On the workforce gap, we are trying to close in the gaps by offering fellowships and opportunities to pursue short courses, through the support of donors.

Notably, you cannot have universal health coverage without taking anaesthesia into account.

Then there’s the issue of processes. I am certain that you have heard cases of people who amputated the wrong leg or got the wrong surgery.

Now, we have a safe surgery checklist which makes sure that everyone involved in a particular surgery knows one another.



What are some of the misconceptions about anaesthesia?

Many describe it as “sindano ya kulala na kuamka” (an injection that controls when you sleep or wake up). But anaesthesia is what keeps you alive during surgery.

That’s why it’s important to invest in proper monitoring and training of the workforce. The misconception is so real that some believe that one can be trained for five days and qualify to be a safe anaesthetist. That’s a fallacy; it takes years of training.

Anaesthesia is what makes sure that you don’t lose too much blood, wake up in the middle of an operation or wake up in pain. It’s your life when going through surgery.

What does success look like for you at 51?

Success for me has many facets. Professionally, I consider it a success to have pioneered paediatric anaesthesia in a country where it was relatively unheard of. Today, we have a thriving society for paediatric anaesthesia, and I take pride in that. On a personal note, seeing my children grow into teenagers and then adults is another significant success.

As you get older, you become less concerned about what others think, and that’s liberating. So, success, at this age, is doing what makes you happy.

What makes you happy?