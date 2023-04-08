The Sermon: Easter has come! Let us rejoice and be glad

I sympathise with all the atheists who look at the resurrection of Jesus Christ as something impossible. The whole point is that resurrection is impossible, unless God works a spectacular miracle. If you’re convinced that God doesn’t exist, you’re convinced the resurrection never happened. Nobody rises from the dead. Nobody.

Jesus must have told his disciples a dozen times—the Gospel records the prophecy three times—that he was going to rise from the dead on the third day. On the third day, our Lord’s disciples expected nothing. Even when Jesus did finally appear to them in the Upper Room, they couldn’t believe it. Saint Luke says (24:37): “They thought they were seeing a ghost.”

Jesus did more than merely come back to life after being dead. His body was the same body. He was truly alive. He could even sit with his disciples, as Saint Luke points out, and eat a meal together with them. But something had changed. Jesus was no longer captive to time and space. He would never have to die again. He could enter in and out of this world as he pleased. Today, Easter Sunday, we celebrate this fact of God’s revelation.