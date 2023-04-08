The Sermon: Easter has come! Let us rejoice and be glad

Catholic Bishop Joseph Obanyi  of  the Diocese of Kakamega  carries a cross to commemorate Christ’s journey to crucifixion, known in church parlance as “the way of  cross”, on the streets of Kakamega town  on Good Friday. During the church service  that followed the ceremony, the bishop urged the faithful to be prayerful and preach peace ahead of the polls.

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

By  Joe Babendreier

 I sympathise with all the atheists who look at the resurrection of Jesus Christ as something impossible. The whole point is that resurrection is impossible, unless God works a spectacular miracle. If you’re convinced that God doesn’t exist, you’re convinced the resurrection never happened. Nobody rises from the dead. Nobody.

Jesus must have told his disciples a dozen times—the Gospel records the prophecy three times—that he was going to rise from the dead on the third day. On the third day, our Lord’s disciples expected nothing. Even when Jesus did finally appear to them in the Upper Room, they couldn’t believe it. Saint Luke says (24:37): “They thought they were seeing a ghost.”

Jesus did more than merely come back to life after being dead. His body was the same body. He was truly alive. He could even sit with his disciples, as Saint Luke points out, and eat a meal together with them. But something had changed. Jesus was no longer captive to time and space. He would never have to die again. He could enter in and out of this world as he pleased. Today, Easter Sunday, we celebrate this fact of God’s revelation.

Just as Jesus Christ rose from the dead and entered into eternity, you and I will one day rise from the dead to live with him in God’s kingdom. No more death or disease. No more pain or suffering. We will live a life of ending peace, glory, pleasure and joy with all the angels and saints, forever and ever.

