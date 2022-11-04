The lady mechanic who switched dolls for cars

A lot of times when we think about fixing car problems we think of a man in dirty overalls, crunched at the base, as they jostle with one tool after the other.

Hardly, do we think of a young woman, as the person who would be getting the job done. Yet, that is what Lydia Kemunto has been doing for the last 10 years. Kemunto’s story is about freedom and following one’s guts. In a “man’s world”, the 33-year-old uses her knowledge about cars fearlessly to repair vehicles and become financially independent.

When I meet her at a garage along Kangundo Road, in Embakasi West constituency, Nairobi County, the mother of two swaps her usual attire with her automobile mechanic attire, lies on a garage creeper, and slides under a vehicle ready to start working.

Kemunto entered into this space at just 23, an age that perhaps young women would be expected to focus more on their makeup, looks, and relationships.

But she defied the odds as she ventured into a space mostly reserved for men.

“Currently, I specialise in Toyota, Mazda Nissan, Mitsubishi, and the Honda brands,” she says.

Kemunto’s passion for cars was cultivated since childhood, as she found herself drawn towards toy cars which many consider a boy’s obsession.

“Also, as a child most of my friends were boys and I didn’t have time to play with girls. For this reason, it was only normal to find me playing with cars,” she adds.

As she grew older, Kemunto’s interest in automobiles deepened and two years after completing her secondary education in 2008, she chose to pursue a career in automobile maintenance.

“I enrolled for a two-year automotive course at Unity College in Nairobi,” Kemunto says.

Later, she interned at a local garage and chose to stay on to build more experience.

At first, she admits, her job was a challenge but over the years she has learned to adapt and acclimatize to the Jua kali sector. “Here, you are not assured of the next income and mostly you depend on ad-hoc clients for the next job.”

With this in mind, it was a tough journey at first, since she hadn’t established a clientele, and a significant number of customers were reluctant to trust her with their cars.

“As a woman thriving in what is considered a male-dominated territory, it hasn’t been easy. I sometimes get underrated by a few clients who think that perhaps I might not be up to the task,” Kemunto says.

But through all, she keeps her cool and lets her job speak for her. “I explain to the client what I am doing, as I work on their vehicles. This gives them confidence in my work,” she shares.

However, when dealing with stubborn clients, Kemunto has to think on her feet.

“There have been scenarios where a customer will just be outright rude to me based on my gender, but I have learned to be smart enough not to let that get to me. This doesn’t mean I let people walk over me,” she chuckles.

She is also lucky that her family has always stood by her side. “My parents have been cheering me on. In fact, they have grown to become my biggest fans.”

It wasn’t always like that. “At first my parents questioned my career choice, doubting whether it was a field suitable for a woman. But fortunately, it didn’t take them long for them to accept and realise that this was what I loved doing,” Kemunto quips.

Her two siblings on the other hand never questioned her choice, and instead have taken every opportunity to ensure that she is cozy.

“My sister who runs a grocery shop, volunteers every day to stay with my young son who is yet to join school, and picks up my daughter who is in Pre-primary 2 from school. She then stays with them until I collect them after work.”

Her children, Kemunto says, have also motivated her to press on despite the challenges she faces.

“They have learned to make my life as easy as possible,” she prides.

Still, even after leaving work late and tired, her duty as a mother awaits.

“This is a tough job. Sometimes I have to lift heavy machinery and by evening I am tired. I leave work between 6 and 8pm and after arriving home, I have to ensure my children are clean, fed, and help with homework,” she says.

Kemunto doesn’t consider herself to be very outgoing, and most of the time, when she’s not working, she spends her time with her children.

“I don’t have many female friends and often find myself spending most of my time with men. I have so much in common with men, especially in terms of interests, like football and cars,” she enthuses.





At the moment her tray is full as she thinks on where to get the next client.

“Being a profession that almost entirely depends on a network of clients, it becomes a task to build that network, especially as a woman, because many people don’t want to give you that first chance, to begin with,” she reveals.

Nonetheless, Kemunto’s passion for cars remains, as she hopes that one day her dream of owning her own state-of-the-art garage will come into fruition.



